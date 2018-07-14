

Marco Silva presided over an absolute rout in his first match as Everton’s manager. (via @BBCSport)

And now, the tale of one of the most lopsided “friendly” soccer matches ever.

On one bench was Everton, the 140 year-old British team that plays at the highest level of professional soccer. On the other was ATV Irdning, about which the only relevant fact is that it plays for in the seventh tier of the Austrian pro league.

The final score: Everton 22, ATV Irdning 0.

The Blues led by seven goals in the first half-hour. Three players had hat tricks by halftime.

First year manager Marco Silva replaced 10 of his players at the start of the second half. Seven minutes later, winger Kevin Mirallas had another hat trick.

⏪ | Missed our first pre-season friendly earlier today? We've got you covered with 12 minutes of highlights and all 22 goals.



Watch in full 👉🏼 https://t.co/HqjGsPArw9 pic.twitter.com/h4Hkopjz3d — Everton (@Everton) July 14, 2018

It’s led some soccer fans and experts to question what exactly Silva, in his first match with the Toffes, thought his team would get out of playing an opponent so obviously overmatched.

Everton have won 0-22 in their pre season friendly against Austrian opposition, ATV Irdning 😱



Their ground has a capacity of 750..😳



Seems like a decent test for them anyway 🤔 pic.twitter.com/I0jGwn5U7s — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) July 14, 2018

F/T: ATV Irdning 0 - 22 Everton pic.twitter.com/nQUWBMqCeC — GrandOldTeam (@grandoldteam) July 14, 2018

A goal every four minutes.



Four players netting hat-tricks.



Marco Silva probably enjoyed his first game as Everton manager!



More: https://t.co/9PFnwi1v8D pic.twitter.com/9gOM4Dvp33 — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 14, 2018

Silva came to Everton from Hull City after the side was relegated in 2016, then left Watford in 2017 after publicly looking for his next gig in the midst of that club’s struggles.

The 22-0 romp against a team that had no business matching up with a Premier League side will certainly endear Silva to Everton supporters, but it’s hard to tell what goals like this will do to help the team improve.

19-0, and what a way to do it pic.twitter.com/By8hOwgeYj — Adam Hurrey (@FootballCliches) July 14, 2018

(Or this.)

Everton just scored this goal... No words pic.twitter.com/s4ZDSKMLNV — Max (@xDuoMax) July 14, 2018

Read more from Post Sports

Kate Upton announces she and husband Justin Verlander are expecting their first child

Tour de France rider head-butts opponent, resulting in a pair of punishments

MLB teams suspend ties with Papa John’s after founder’s admission of n-word use

University of Louisville takes Papa John’s name off its football stadium

‘And Washington is Washington, right?’: Fired Ben McAdoo says Giants will win NFC East