If his or her parents are any indication, Kate Upton and Justin Verlander’s baby is going to be really talented. The supermodel and wife of the Houston Astros all-star pitcher announced her pregnancy Saturday on Instagram.

#PregnantinMiami @justinverlander 🌞❤️ A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Jul 14, 2018 at 6:19am PDT

The pair were married last year after Verlander’s Astros won their first World Series in a dramatic seven-game set against the Dodgers. Game 7 wound up conflicting with the couple’s nuptials, the two told Jimmy Fallon on the “Tonight Show.” The event was planned well in advance, when Verlander was still a member of the Detroit Tigers.

“Literally, when we’re planning this thing, we’re talking like, ‘You know best case scenario we go to the World Series, there’s really literally only one thing that could throw a huge wrench in all of our plans,'” Verlander told Fallon. “It’s not the World Series. It’s going to Game 7 of the World Series.”

“And guess where we went?” Upton piped in. “Everybody’s in Italy [the night of Game 7]. Everyone’s at the venue. We had an event that night and everyone is texting us, ‘Your wedding is so pretty, wish you were here.’”

Since then, life has been pretty great for Upton and Verlander, who is headed to his seventh All-Star Game next week.

“Married life’s been great,” he told People magazine in March. “I married my best friend, and we do everything we can to spend as much time together as possible. Honestly, I couldn’t be happier. It’s been a lovely first year of marriage.”

The news adds to Verlander’s eventful weekend. The Astros are in the midst of their first series against the Tigers since the trade at the tail end of last August that sent him to Houston. Verlander is the scheduled starter for Sunday’s game at Minute Maid Park.

“Detroit will always have a special place in my heart,” Verlander said, per MLB.com. “I’m rooting for them, just not against us. I miss the Detroit summers. It’s hot down here.”

