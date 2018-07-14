

Netherlands’ Dylan Groenewegen (left) sprints on his way to win, ahead of Germany’s Andre Greipel (second from left) and Colombia’s Fernando Gaviria (right) the eighth stage of the 105th edition of the Tour de France cycling race between Dreux and Amiens in northern France, on July 14. (AFP PHOTO / Philippe LOPEZ)

Today from the department of “things not to do on a bicycle:” head-butting.

That is, don’t head butt someone while flying down the road at speeds close to 40 mph. It’s stupid. It’s dangerous. And should you get caught, you will get punished.

Such was the case of Colombian rider Fernando Gaviria and Germany’s Andre Greipel, who were sprinting toward the finish at Saturday’s Tour de France Stage 8 between Dreux and Amiens. Gaviria came rushing up the left. Greipel was to his right; to his left was a course’s barricade.

Greipel leaned in to his left to squeeze off Gaviria. The Colombian responded by throwing the head-butt in question at Greipel to create some space. Luckily, no one crashed — though gnarly accidents aren’t uncommon on the Tour — but the video is still pretty harrowing.

Greipel crossed the finish line second and Gaviria was third, but Tour officials weren’t entertained by their high-speed antics. They punished both riders, relegating them to 92nd and 93rd place, respectively, for the stage.

So, in case this really needs repeating, don’t head butt people on bicycles. Or, at least, don’t head butt people on bicycles and expect to get away with it.

