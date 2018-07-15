

Ray Emery was a fourth-round pick by the Senators in 2001. He also played with the Flyers, Ducks and Blackhawks. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Former NHL goalie Ray Emery died Sunday in what authorities, per reports, described as an accidental drowning while swimming. Emery, whose 11-year career ended in 2015 and included a share of the William M. Jennings Trophy in 2013, when his Chicago Blackhawks won the Stanley Cup, was 35.

According to police in Hamilton, Ontario (via the Hamilton Spectator), Emery’s body was found by divers Sunday afternoon in Hamilton Harbour, at the western end of Lake Ontario. A native of the area, he had been visiting a friend who owned a boat when he jumped in from where it was docked it for a swim at around 6 a.m. Sunday.

When Emery didn’t resurface, his companions called for rescue services, but they were not able to immediately locate him. Inspector Marty Schulenberg said Emery’s body was eventually discovered approximately 20 meters from where he entered the water.

“At this time we do not believe there to be suspicious or foul play,” Schulenberg said. “We do believe this is a case of misadventure.”

Authorities are waiting until an autopsy is performed to determine the cause of death.

Emery was nicknamed “Razor” for his aggressive approach to the game, and he was known to be an unusually willing and able fighter for his position. In one 2007 melee, Emery squared off with the opposing goalie, Martin Biron of the Sabres, before taking on Buffalo enforcer Andrew Peters — with a smile on his face.

Emery also had a number of effective seasons, including 2006-07, when he helped lead the Ottawa Senators to the Stanley Cup finals, and 2012-13, when he finished second in the NHL in goals against average (1.95). His overall GAA ranks 73rd all-time in a career that began as a fourth-round pick by the Senators in 2001 and featured stints with the Philadelphia Flyers, Anaheim Ducks and Blackhawks.

“Ray was a great teammate and an even better friend,” Flyers captain Claude Giroux said, as tributes poured in Sunday from around the hockey world. “Rest in peace Razor. I’ll miss you man.”

“Ray’s smile and intelligence made him a magnetic personality,” said Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas, who knew Emery from previous stops in their respective careers. “You always rooted for him to reach his vast potential even as he went through the many ups and downs of his playing career.”

Horrible to hear about the tragic passing of Ray Emery. He was an incredible NHL goalie that accomplished so much in the game, a lot of which went under the radar. He was also one of my favorite @TorontoMarlies teammates in his brief time with us. Rest In Peace to a legend #Razor — Garret Sparks (@GSparks40) July 15, 2018

The NHLPA’s players and staff send our heartfelt condolences to Ray Emery’s family and friends, following the terrible tragedy that occurred earlier today. Ray will be missed by his many friends within the hockey community. — NHLPA (@NHLPA) July 15, 2018

Sad to hear about the tragic news of Ray Emery. Great teammate and person. #RIPRazor pic.twitter.com/JB3ueXr7N0 — Brayden Schenn (@Bschenn_10) July 15, 2018

Horrible news. Rest In Peace Razor — Tyler Seguin (@tseguinofficial) July 15, 2018

Emery’s career was also marked by numerous off-ice incidents, including allegations of abuse of his ex-fiancee, incidents of road rage, fights with teammates and reports of excessive partying. While with the Senators, the team reportedly sent him to an anger management course.

“On behalf of the Ottawa Senators, I wish to express my sincere condolences on the passing of Ray Emery,” Senators owner Eugene Melnyk said in a statement. “Ray was instrumental in our run to the 2007 Stanley Cup Final, and at his best he brought a competitive edge and combative mentality to the game. On behalf of our entire organization, I wish to extend my deepest sympathies to Ray’s family, friends and loved ones.”

