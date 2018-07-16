

Mark Murphy is in his 11th year as the Packers’ president and CEO. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Perception, at least in some quarters, met reality Monday, as the Green Bay Packers reported their revenue for the fiscal year that ended March 31. The team announced that it pulled in a record $454.9 million, with its president noting that the “strong” showing stood in contrast to talk that the NFL was losing popularity.

Mark Murphy, president and CEO of the Packers, described 2017 as “another strong year financially for the Packers.” The team’s revenue has reportedly risen every year since it renovated its historic stadium, Lambeau Field, in 2003.

As the NFL’s only publicly owned team, Green Bay is the sole league member required to divulge its finances, and as such it provides an annual window in the overall financial state of the league. As Murphy said while sharing the numbers, “I think the NFL continues to be very popular nationally.”

“There’s been a lot of talk about ratings that have gone down,” he said (via Forbes). “But really, relative to ratings overall, the league remains very strong. So the fan interest and support remain strong for the league and for us.”

In previous years, claiming that the NFL remains very popular would be like asserting that the sky continues to be blue, but the league is coming off a season in which it was buffeted by negative headlines and narratives. Some were driven by President Trump, who made the NFL players protesting racial injustice during the national anthem a frequent target of his ire and who took pointed note of the league’s falling TV ratings while suggesting that fans should boycott the NFL until it halted the players’ demonstrations.

Ratings for the NFL have fallen considerably for the past couple of years, which some have attributed to the protests and the ensuing outcry, from Trump and others, as well as to the league’s handling of incidents of domestic violence and increasing concerns over football-related brain injuries. However, the drop has not been as precipitous as for other TV network programming, with viewers moving to different means of consuming entertainment.

In January, Fox Sports showed its faith in the NFL’s popularity in lucrative fashion, shelling out a reported $3.3 billion for the rights to “Thursday Night Football” over the next five seasons. The league’s TV deals as of last season were enough to help create a pool of over $8 billion to share among its 32 teams, as the Packers reported national revenue of $255.9 million.

Green Bay also reported $199 million in locally generated revenue, an increase of $1.6 million over 2016. That kind of number would vary from team to team, with the Packers among the most popular franchises but also based in the league’s smallest market, and would be affected year to year by such factors as whether a given team made the playoffs.

The Packers claimed expenses of $420.9 million, a $44.8 million increase over 2016 (per the Green Bay Press Gazette), and a net income of $38.6 million. That was considerably lower than the $72.8 million reported last year, but that number was spiked by relocation fees, and as Murphy said, “Although our profits are down, we still have significant profits.”

The team president did acknowledge having concerns over the issue of player anthems, describing it as “negative for players and management,” and said he hoped the league could “reach an agreement” with the NFL Players Association. The union filed a grievance last week over the NFL’s attempt to unilaterally impose a policy regarding conduct during the anthem, calling it “inconsistent with the collective bargaining agreement and [an infringement] on player rights.”

“We’re really looking at the underlying issues of racial discrimination, police brutality,” Murphy said (via the Wisconsin State Journal). “We’ve had discussions with players about putting resources toward some of the causes.”

However, Murphy noted that some Packers fans might not be in favor of such an approach, saying, “That’s the challenge with this issue. It’s very divisive. It’s divided our fans, particularly. I think the sooner as a league that we can move past this, the better.”

However, as for whether the anthem issue had an impact on his team’s bottom line, he stated, “I don’t think so. Certainly not anything significant.”

