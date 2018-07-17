

A fan grabs a homer run during the Home Run Derby at Nationals Park on Monday. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

There exist in this baseball universe people who catch home run balls for a living, perhaps the most noteworthy of whom is Zack Hample. The New Yorker has a cameraman follow him through stadiums around Major League Baseball to capture his snags on film and upload them to a YouTube channel with 277,000-some followers.

So when he arrived at the space I carved out in the stands in left-center field for the Home Run Derby at Nationals Park on Monday night, I knew I was in a decent spot.

“If the ushers bug me, tell them you’re interviewing me,” he said.

“Only if I really can interview you,” I replied. I’d been tasked with catching a ball, and I needed some pointers.

The Home Run Derby has in recent years become the most entertaining event of baseball’s annual all-star festival. With the game’s two absolutes — strikeouts and home runs — dominating play to the point of debilitation, the Derby’s unfettered offense offers a taste of irresistible power and personality.

“The point of the Home Run Derby is to be in the belly of the beast,” said Adam Rosenburg, a Phillies fan standing next to me on the outskirts of the Budweiser Brew House porch.

On Monday night, the District’s baseball faithful marinated in baseball’s best sides: the suspenseful, the joyous, the childlike.

Nationals outfielder and Derby winner Bryce Harper asked his dad, Ron Harper, to pitch to him, mirroring countless rounds of batting practice between parents and children. Cubs’ shortstop Javier Baez asked his brother to pitch.

That chemistry led to a lot of balls in the seats, and though Baez hit the longest home run of the night, at 479 feet, he didn’t even escape the first round. Harper made up for it by peppering the seats so much that fans quickly forgot about Baez.

While the batters showered the crowd with free baseballs, Hample was happy to share his advice to grab one.

“The strategy is to avoid getting bogged down in the crowds,” he said as Phillies’ first baseman Rhys Hoskins hit 20 dingers in the second round.

From where we stood on the porch, the picnic tables and railings kept folks from getting too close. Of the eight Derby participants, half were right-handed, not the traditional side of the plate for power hitters. In right field, where lefties are more apt to go yard, Nationals Park has double-decker and, in some places, triple-decker seating, that kept me from getting in home run range.

Still, in left-center, Houston’s Alex Bregman sprayed line drives 20 feet to the left and right of us. Baez hit some over our heads. A round before I arrived at the Brew House, Milwaukee’s Jesus Aguilar blasted a ball to a row in front of us.

Milo Bugliari, 6, caught it in a brand new glove — with an assist from his father. The family purchased the mitt on the way to the ballpark and spent the ride over breaking it in. When Aguilar’s shot came their way, the father-son duo was ready.

“I listened to what my coaches told me to do and get under the ball and I caught it for my dad,” Milo said.

The pace of long balls at the Derby is so ferocious, fans with better seats can easily get distracted oohing and ahhing over the last homer. It’s also worth considering that not many fans can catch, or at least catch when the ball is traveling at high speed in a crowd. I thought I could play one off the bounce, so I put myself in rebound position near larger clumps of spectators.

After a half-dozen close calls, Hoskins got knocked out in the semifinals leaving only left-handed batters. I stayed in left-center knowing this probably wasn’t going to be my night.

I never caught a home run ball or foul ball at an Orioles or Nationals game, and I went to a lot of them. But I started thinking this could be my night. I was assigned to catch a ball, and I figured I might have a chance.

When that chance faded, I wasn’t disappointed. Because the Home Run Derby shares baseball, and actual, physical baseballs, in a way the game does once a year. It’s a night where the impossible is vaguely possible and even a 6 year-old can live out a brand new dream.

