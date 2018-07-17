

Is Terrell Owens bound for Canada? (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Terrell Owens is 44 years old. He last caught a pass in a high-level professional football game on Dec. 12, 2010. He’s about to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, though he has decided to skip the ceremony and, in return, won’t be acknowledged as an inductee.

And it sure sounds like he wants to play again, this time in the Canadian Football League.

It’s all in the procedural stage right now. As first reported by 3 Down Nation and confirmed by TSN, Owens has activated the 10-day window during which the Edmonton Eskimos must either offer him a contract or give up his CFL rights. The Eskimos added Owens to their exclusive negotiation list — a tally kept by each team of 45 non-CFL players who may or may not have any actual interest in playing up north — on June 19, so they have first dibs. If the Eskimos fail to offer him a contract over those 10 days, Owens’s name will be removed from their negotiation list. If they offer him a contract and he rejects it, he’ll remain on Edmonton’s negotiation list for one year from the offer date, with the Eskimos in effect maintaining his CFL rights.

It all may depend on how Owens feels about playing for comparative peanuts: Under CFL rules, teams do not have to offer any player on their negotiation list anything more than the league-minimum contract, two years at $54,000 per season.

Owens certainly is keeping himself in shape. Last month, he posted video of himself purportedly running the 40-yard dash in 4.44 and 4.43 seconds.

As to whether he actually wants to play, his Edmonton-based agent cleared that up on Monday.

“Absolutely 100 percent,” Jason Staroszik told TSN’s Dave Naylor on Monday, adding that there’s at least one other CFL team interested in signing him if the Eskimos do not. “He still feels like he has some football years left in him. He just loves the game and wants to get back to playing whether it’s the CFL or NFL.”

If Owens signs with the Eskimos, he could make his debut Aug. 2 against the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The Eskimos visit the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, featuring NFL castaway Johnny Manziel, on Aug. 23.

Read more from The Post:

The British Open course is a rock-hard wasteland where drives will roll forever

Hulk Hogan reinstated to WWE Hall of Fame after three-year suspension

Conor McGregor calls Vladimir Putin ‘one of the greatest leaders of our time’

Brock Lesnar likely to fight Daniel Cormier in early 2019 after post-UFC 226 confrontation

Kylian Mbappe couldn’t be stopped in the World Cup, and neither can hyperbole about his future

Former NHL goalie Ray Emery drowns in reported swimming accident

Rain threatens Tuesday’s All-Star Game and baseball’s streak of good weather luck