With Tampa Bay Rays base runners on second and third and one out in the top of the fifth inning Sunday, Minnesota Twins Manager Paul Molitor decided that starting pitcher Fernando Romero had had enough. But his call to the bullpen brought forth an unorthodox reliever: Fernando Rodney, a longtime closer who last pitched before the sixth inning in 2005. The move worked, however. Rodney struck out Carlos Gomez and then got Mallex Smith to ground out to first base, and the Twins were out of a jam.

After the game, Molitor revealed the reason why he had gone to his closer in the fifth inning of a midseason contest in which his team trailed, 4-1, and it had nothing to do with any sort of strategy. Rodney needed to be in Miami for an immigration hearing on Monday, one that could not be rescheduled. His flight left Minneapolis that afternoon before the Twins game would have ended, and he needed to be on it. But it wasn’t just any hearing: The Dominican-born Rodney had to take his U.S. citizenship oath, a moment he documented Monday on Instagram.

Rodney had passed his citizenship test in May 2017 as a member of the Arizona Diamondbacks during a road trip to Washington to play the Nationals. He said at the time that he wanted to become a citizen so he could bring his two brothers and a sister from the Dominican Republic to live in the United States.

“They give you the chance to bring your brothers and sisters,” he told the Arizona Republic’s Nick Piecoro. “When you’re married, you can bring your wife, mother, father and kids, and now I have a chance to bring them, too. It’s like one more step to the future and maybe I can bring my family to the States.”

As for the Twins, they roared back with six combined runs in the seventh and eighth innings and scored an 11-7 win in the 10th on Brian Dozier’s walk-off grand slam. Their soon-to-be newly minted U.S. citizen got the ball rolling.

“It worked out pretty well because he got a couple of really big outs,” Molitor said, per the Star Tribune.

Congrats to @F_Rodney56 on becoming a United States citizen! 🇺🇸



Check out his story & post on Instagram: https://t.co/u5yP02j08Q pic.twitter.com/bBDP1edQrc — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) July 16, 2018

