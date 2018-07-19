

New England’s Malcolm Butler speaks to reporters in January. (Steven Senne/AP)

Add receiver Danny Amendola to the list of New England Patriots, former or current, who still are scratching their heads over cornerback Malcolm Butler’s benching in the Super Bowl.

“I don’t know the answer to [why that happened] to this day,” Amendola, who signed as a free agent with the Miami Dolphins in March, said on Barstool Sports’ “Comeback SZN” podcast. “[For] whatever reason, [Coach Bill Belichick] felt, you know, he’s the coach. I can’t make that decision. I can only do my job and focus on my job.

“But in hindsight, it’s like, ‘Really, what agenda are we on?’ It’s something that I will probably never really understand.”

Earlier this year, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady expressed similar befuddlement about why Butler, who started 15 games and played 97.8 percent of the defense’s regular season snaps in 2017, only saw the field for one special teams play as New England’s defense struggled in its 41-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII.

“I don’t make the decisions,” Brady said during an interview at the Milken Institute’s Global Conference. “I am telling you the truth. I wish he would have played, but the coach chose not to play him and we still had a chance to win. . . . I’ll say this: For a team, this side of the room is the offense and this side is the defense. We don’t interfere with them much. I didn’t know. Malcolm kept coming over to me during the game and was like, ‘Come on, TB, let’s go.’ And I kept going, ‘What defense are we in where Malcolm’s not on the field?’ Is it short-yardage, goal line? And then after the game, I found out. So I just didn’t know. And I asked Malcolm and Malcolm said, ‘I don’t know. Coach has just decided something different.’ I said, ‘Okay.’ So I don’t know what was a part of that decision-making, but I know we were trying to win the game. I don’t think we were trying to do anything but win.”

Butler, who saved the Patriots’ 2015 Super Bowl victory with a last-second interception, agreed to a five-year, $61 million contract with the Tennessee Titans in March. He said immediately after the Super Bowl that the Patriots’ coaches “gave up on me” but then avoided specifics in a social-media post a few days later, saying only that he had not violated any team rules in the run-up to the game. Butler later told Sports Illustrated that he considered confronting Belichick and defensive coordinator Matt Patricia on the sideline during the game but held his tongue.

Belichick said after the game that Butler’s benching was strictly a football decision and not a disciplinary decision. He stuck to his usual tight-lipped script at the NFL’s annual meeting in March, telling reporters that was “not going to get into last year” but that he has a lot of respect for Butler and wishes him well.

Read more from The Post:

Toronto FC fans light stadium on fire, necessitating call to Ottawa FD

Aly Raisman and other Larry Nasser victims show solidarity at ESPYs

NFL player says he will continue protesting during anthem and ‘take a fine’

UNC Coach Larry Fedora criticized after questioning football’s link with CTE

Ugly tweets from Brewers’ Josh Hader surface during MLB All-Star Game

In trading for Kawhi Leonard, the Raptors are sending a loud message