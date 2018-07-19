

Toronto FC fans got a bit too enthused in Ottawa on Wednesday night. (Marc DesRosiers/USA Today Sports)

Things got heated Thursday night during a Canadian Championship semifinal between Toronto FC and host Ottawa Fury FC. Literally. Like, fires were started.

Late in the second half, flares lit by a group identified as Toronto FC supporters sitting in the north end of TD Place caused a banner to catch fire, with some pieces of the burning flag ending up on the pitch before they were stomped out by stadium security. The fans also lit firecrackers, which like flares are not allowed in the stadium.

Here’s a good view of the fire spreading to the field while the game was being played (it was halted for about five minutes):

Toronto FC fans start fire in stands at tonight's game. @torontofc pic.twitter.com/pGfK3t05db — Jon Hansen (@piblogger1) July 19, 2018

Ottawa Fury FC issued a statement after the game:

“There was an incident at TD Place this evening during the Canadian Championship semifinal match between Ottawa Fury FC and Toronto FC of the MLS. Members of the TFC supporters group smuggled a small quantity of fireworks into the stadium and ignited them during the second half of the match. The fireworks flared and boomed for a short time and were quickly extinguished by TD Place security. No fans were injured in the incident and the perpetrators were ejected from the building. “Upon seeing smoke and fire, which appeared to be more serious than they were, fans in other parts of the stadium notified Ottawa Police and Ottawa Fire that an incident had occurred and emergency services quickly responded. Upon arrival they confirmed the incident had been resolved and returned to their respective stations. “All members of the visiting supporters group had been subjected to bag checks and security scans prior to entering the stadium and no fireworks or other devices were detected. TFC has apologized for the behavior of the members of the supporters group responsible for igniting the fireworks. Ottawa Police have launched an investigation into the incident. “Public safety is of paramount importance and TD Place will review this incident and security policies to determine how they might be modified to prevent such incidents in the future.”

According to the CBC, the Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group, which operates TD Place, will be fined by Soccer Canada for failing to detect the prohibited flammables. No word yet on if the Toronto FC fans or the MLS franchise itself will face sanction.

After the game, a 1-0 win for the visitors, Toronto FC Coach Greg Vanney apologized for the “embarrassing scene” created by his team’s supporters, who seem to have a thing for flares. In June, a group of Columbus Crew fans were walking toward their home stadium when, they told police, they were met by six men in black Toronto FC T-shirts. One of the Crew fans was knocked to the ground and suffered burns to his leg when “somebody used a flare on his lower extremities,” Columbus Police Sgt. Dean Worthington told ABC6.

Here’s Toronto FC’s fans on flare-lit march before the MLS Eastern Conference final last year, again against the Crew.

Read more from The Post:

Aly Raisman and other Larry Nasser victims show solidarity at ESPYs

NFL player says he will continue protesting during anthem and ‘take a fine’

UNC Coach Larry Fedora criticized after questioning football’s link with CTE

Ugly tweets from Brewers’ Josh Hader surface during MLB All-Star Game

In trading for Kawhi Leonard, the Raptors are sending a loud message