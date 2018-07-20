

Adama Diomande, heading the ball, says a Portland Timbers player called him a racial slur. (Chris Carlson/Associated Press)

LAFC forward Adama Diomande said Thursday in a social media post that he was called the n-word by an unnamed Portland Timbers player during a U.S. Open Cup quarterfinal Wednesday night.

“Today was the first time in my professional career that I was called the «N» word on the field,” Adama Diomande, a Norwegian man of Ivorian descent, wrote Thursday on Instagram. “They will say sorry to me after the game and please let it go, but If I don’t say anything racism will just continue to grow. No matter which country, color, religion or which language your speaking we all are human being and we should respect each other no matter what! #saynotoracism

“The player have been reported!”

In response, the Timbers issued a statement to the Oregonian:

The club is aware of the accusations posted on Instagram following Wednesday night’s U.S. Open Cup game and is in direct communication with LAFC management, league officials and internal staff to gather more information. At this time, we are awaiting more details as we actively continue to investigate the matter. The club will provide further information when it becomes available. The Timbers and those associated with the club do not tolerate discriminatory, disrespectful or offensive behavior of any kind, under any circumstances, and it does not reflect the values of the club or the community which it represents.

It’s unclear when the incident took place. Diomande entered the game as a substitute in the 68th minute, and Deadspin’s Lauren Theisen reports that he was involved in “a very minor-seeming skirmish” near the end of the match.

Diomande’s accusation wasn’t the only controversy to arise from the match, which LAFC won, 3-2, ostensibly advancing to the semifinals. After the game, the Timbers lodged a protest with U.S. Soccer, alleging that LAFC exceeded the allowed number of foreign players on its lineup. Teams playing in the U.S. Open Cup, America’s club championship competition, are allowed to field no more than five foreign players during matches, but LAFC used seven against Portland. The issue seems to revolve around whether Canadians Mark-Anthony Kaye and Dejan Jakovic count as domestic or international players. (They are considered domestic players under MLS rules. Jakovic has a valid U.S. green card, and ESPN reports that LAFC Executive Vice President of Soccer Operations John Thorrington asked the USSF before the match if Kaye counted as a domestic or international player.

Kaye seems to be listed as a domestic player in USSF-issued matchday roster:

Here's the copy of the game day roster from the #USOC game between #LAFC and #RCTID which is produced by the USSF. Looks like Kaye is listed as a domestic in far left column. pic.twitter.com/PS9cjM8B6W — Jeff Carlisle (@JeffreyCarlisle) July 20, 2018

As a result of the Timbers’ protest, U.S. Soccer announced Thursday that the draw for the U.S. Open Cup semifinals had been postponed until the matter could be sorted out.

