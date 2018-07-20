

Michael Beasley will join quite a cast of characters in L.A. next season. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

As if this Los Angeles Lakers offseason couldn’t get any more entertaining, feast your eyes on Friday’s NBA transaction wire.

The Lakers, employers of not just LeBron James, Lance Stephenson, JaVale McGee, Rajon Rondo and the Ball family, now feature former No. 2 overall pick Michael Beasley. That’s right, the ex-Knick, Timberwolf, Heat, Sun, Rocket and Buck will join his seventh team after agreeing to a one-year deal worth $3.5 million, per ESPN’s Chris Haynes. This is a delightful development for a variety of reasons, not least of which is the fact that this roster more closely resembles a reality show call sheet than a basketball team.

they gotta start airing lakers games on @Bravotv — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) July 20, 2018

Beasley has worked hard to reinvent himself after spending a couple of seasons playing for the Shanghai Sharks and Shandong Golden Stars of the Chinese Basketball Association, the latter of which saw him named league MVP in 2016. He played in 74 games with the Knicks last season in something of an elder statesman role and averaged 13.2 points and 5.6 rebounds, his best output since 2010-2011 with Minnesota.

The idea of Beasley as any kind of mentor figure feels quaint, especially looking back on his pre-China years. This is a guy who is as meme-able as any NBA player, someone who can inspire torrents of content by simply opening his mouth, which puts him in good company with a fair amount of his new teammates. Still, none of them can lay claim to coming up with one of the more stellar quotes in recent history.

Naturally, it took NBA Twitter about 3.7 seconds to assemble and get completely locked in once ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Yahoo’s Shams Charania reported the signing. These folks never, ever disappoint.

Michael Beasley, Lance Stephenson & JaVale McGee are on the same team. Even if the Lakers hadn’t signed LeBron James, this would be a must-see situation. Right now, I really just want to see how many times LeBron has the “end-of-Game-1-WTF-JR?” face this season. — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) July 20, 2018

LeBron gonna walk into locker room Day 1, Kuz & Lonzo are rap-battling each other like Papa Doc & Em at The Shelter

Lance and JaVale are juggling small farm animals

Beasley is on the 1s and 2s playing only remixes of Starships by Nicki Minaj as LaVar waves a BBB flag to the beat pic.twitter.com/wXQeTT6plG — Meme Team (@World_Wide_Wob) July 20, 2018

LeBron to Magic: Make sure Lavar Ball is no longer a distraction when I come here



Magic: I got you bruh — Tony Jones (@tribjazz) July 20, 2018

LeBron James precisely 3 seconds into playing with the Rondo-Lance-Beasley-JaVale Meth Lineup



pic.twitter.com/NUTCcJui5L — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) July 20, 2018

it's like the Lakers played that "you have $15 dollars to construct the best team possible" game and spent $14.50 on LeBron — Seerat Sohi (@DamianTrillard) July 20, 2018

Lakers Twitter might burn to the ground when Luke finishes fourth quarter of opening night with Rondo, KCP, Lance, Beasley and LeBron. — Anthony F. Irwin (@AnthonyIrwinLA) July 20, 2018

Please do Hard Knocks:NBA with the Lakers ASAP https://t.co/lAELe1e99P — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) July 20, 2018

Lakers are really pulling together the Guys Your Barber Thinks Are Top Five top five — shrill (@theshrillest) July 20, 2018

1992 USA Olympic Squad: the Dream Team

2018-19 Los Angeles Lakers: the Meme Team https://t.co/RWRC4AHBBM — Rodger Sherman (@rodger_sherman) July 20, 2018

Will Space Jam 2 actually just be a documentary of the 2018-19 Meme Squad Lakers battling the Monstars Warriors? — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) July 20, 2018

Broadcasting every Lakers game on national TV is not enough i need Truman Show coverage of this roster. — Meme Team (@World_Wide_Wob) July 20, 2018

I appreciate Magic and Pelinka's grasp of irony https://t.co/6F12XiHWoZ — Lifelong Pelicans Fan Man 69☭ (@HebertofRiffs) July 20, 2018

Lebron before playing w Lance, JaVale, and Beasley



Lebron after pic.twitter.com/nlFDS1ETSc — ☕netw3rk (@netw3rk) July 20, 2018

James played with Beasley in Miami during his second stint there and according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, there were no issues between the two, with James going so far as to say he respected Beasley’s talent. That’s fine and all, but really, wouldn’t it be more fun if everyone just got together at half-court on opening night to create one giant new meme to rule them all? We know Beas will do his part.

