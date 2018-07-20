As if this Los Angeles Lakers offseason couldn’t get any more entertaining, feast your eyes on Friday’s NBA transaction wire.
The Lakers, employers of not just LeBron James, Lance Stephenson, JaVale McGee, Rajon Rondo and the Ball family, now feature former No. 2 overall pick Michael Beasley. That’s right, the ex-Knick, Timberwolf, Heat, Sun, Rocket and Buck will join his seventh team after agreeing to a one-year deal worth $3.5 million, per ESPN’s Chris Haynes. This is a delightful development for a variety of reasons, not least of which is the fact that this roster more closely resembles a reality show call sheet than a basketball team.
Beasley has worked hard to reinvent himself after spending a couple of seasons playing for the Shanghai Sharks and Shandong Golden Stars of the Chinese Basketball Association, the latter of which saw him named league MVP in 2016. He played in 74 games with the Knicks last season in something of an elder statesman role and averaged 13.2 points and 5.6 rebounds, his best output since 2010-2011 with Minnesota.
The idea of Beasley as any kind of mentor figure feels quaint, especially looking back on his pre-China years. This is a guy who is as meme-able as any NBA player, someone who can inspire torrents of content by simply opening his mouth, which puts him in good company with a fair amount of his new teammates. Still, none of them can lay claim to coming up with one of the more stellar quotes in recent history.
Naturally, it took NBA Twitter about 3.7 seconds to assemble and get completely locked in once ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Yahoo’s Shams Charania reported the signing. These folks never, ever disappoint.
James played with Beasley in Miami during his second stint there and according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, there were no issues between the two, with James going so far as to say he respected Beasley’s talent. That’s fine and all, but really, wouldn’t it be more fun if everyone just got together at half-court on opening night to create one giant new meme to rule them all? We know Beas will do his part.
