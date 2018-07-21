

Manny Machado (8) high fives teammates following his debut game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park. (Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports)

The Manny Machado era is off to a rip-roaring start for Los Angeles. The Baltimore transplant went 2-for-3 with a pair of singles and two walks Friday night in his Dodgers debut, a 6-4 win at Milwaukee. He looks shockingly crisp in Dodger blue and still right at home at shortstop.

But Machado raised some eyebrows before he even set foot on the field after leaving the Orioles. He chose to switch numbers from No. 13 to No. 8, a move many assumed was an homage to Baltimore legend Cal Ripken Jr.

[Machado did all the Orioles could have asked, yet his exit will leave what-ifs]

Machado has spoken at length about what beginning his career with Baltimore and the embrace of its fans has meant to him emotionally and for his development as a ballplayer.

“Throughout the ups and downs, you embraced me unconditionally and you took a kid from Miami and brought me up as one of your own,” he wrote in a farewell Instagram post.

Wearing No. 8 to honor Ripken would have been an emotional sight for Orioles fans, many of whom compared Machado — who like Ripken played both positions on the left side of the infield — to the Iron Man for years. Even if he wanted to, Machado couldn’t wear No. 8 in Baltimore. The team retired Ripken’s number in 2001.

But it turns out Machado chose 8 to recognize a different star entirely: Kobe Bryant. Machado told reporters on Friday that he’s a longtime fan of the former Lakers shooting guard. He even named his dog Kobe.

“I wanted to change up,” he said in his introductory news conference. “New beginning, new journey, new team, so I wanted to go that route, and I have to throw an athlete out there. Huge Kobe fan growing up, dog’s name is Kobe, so that had a little bit to do with it as well, along with the new beginning.”

At least one game in, it’s a very good beginning, indeed.

