

Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Josh Hader (Morry Gash/Associated Press)

Josh Hader has stood alone for much of the week while answering and apologizing for the seven-year-old tweets that surfaced Tuesday after his All-Star Game appearance in which Hader used the n-word, alluded to “white power,” demeaned women and expressed “hate” for gay people.

“They weren’t meaningful to me,” Hader told reporters Friday when asked if he remembered posting the tweets. “That’s not my beliefs at all.”

Major League Baseball has already mandated he attend sensitivity training. At the All-Star Game, his family was seen removing shirts and jerseys with the name “Hader” on the back and turning them inside out to avoid being hassled by media members and fans at the game.

“[The last four days] haven’t been good,” Hader said (via ESPN). “I regret the mistakes that I made in the past. That doesn’t resemble the person I am now.”

On Friday, he spoke with teammates in closed-door meeting before the Brewers faced the Dodgers. The next time he answered for his tweets, referencing “the people that I’ve hurt,” teammate Lorenzo Cain stood behind him.

Keon Broxton followed. Then Eric Thames. Then Jeremy Jeffress.

“I’m grateful for having my teammates behind me and supporting me,” he said with the four teammates standing shoulder to shoulder behind him quietly motioning for more teammates to join them. “I hope they know the character that I really am and the person that I truly am.”

"This isn't me. I hope that from people I've touched and come across, they know who I truly am. I made mistakes. I'm not perfect. I've grown as a person. Baseball really helped me grow." -Josh Hader pic.twitter.com/IHcUVCr2rZ — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) July 21, 2018

“I just want them to know I’m sorry for the things that I did and the mistakes I made back in the day,” Hader said, “that they’re a family to me.”

By the end of Hader’s interview, the entire Brewers’ team gathered around in show of fraternity.

This was an amazing scene of support from teammates as Josh Hader addresses the media. pic.twitter.com/17uTtkTKeA — Brian Anderson (@BAndersonPxP) July 20, 2018

“I was really proud of him today, the way he wanted to convey he felt like he let his teammates down and he wants to repair that more than anything,” said Billy Bean, MLB’s ambassador for inclusion, who Hader met with as part of the sensitivity training.

“I know Hader. He’s a great guy,” Cain said after the All-Star Game. “I know he’s a great teammate. I’m fine. Everybody will be okay. We’ll move on from it, for sure.”

