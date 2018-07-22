

Tiger Woods on the first tee. (Paul Childs / Reuters)

Five months from his 43rd birthday, Tiger Woods finds himself in a new/old place — in contention for the final round of the British Open.

Woods opened his day at five-under par, four shots back of the leaders, fellow Americans Kevin Kisner, Jordan Spieth and Xander Schauffele. His first two holes were steady, if nothing else, with Woods at par through three. He made a move at four, sinking a 15-foot birdie putt that nudged him up the leader board and put him at six-under, three strokes behind the leaders.

As Woods headed for the fourth tee, there was a change atop the leader board, with Kisner two over through the first two holes.

If there were any doubt about his ability to excite crowds, it ended on the first hole. Woods’s tee shot found the fairway, with his approach shot landing about 15 feet from the pin and bringing a roar from the crowd. His putt was perfect, lacking only a little speed. It slid to the left for par, a sufficient way to begin the final round on a day when the winds are kicking up and sending sand into golfers’ eyes.

(Note: the downside of Woods’s surge is that you’re going to be hearing “Get in the hole” relentlessly from the crowd. Even on the tees.)

Woods got to be in contention on a Sunday by firing a 5-under 66 on Saturday, a score that was his best weekend round at a major since 2010. There were moments Saturday when he even held a share of the lead. He has not done so after a round at a major since the second round of the 2012 PGA Championship.

Paired with Francesco Molinari, Woods arrived Sunday morning at Carnoustie in his signature Sunday red and black, ready to tee off at 9:25 a.m. Eastern with the winds on the coast of Scotland gaining speed.

“I’ve had a chance to win. Given what happened the last two years, I didn’t know if that would ever happen again,” Woods said Saturday. “But here I am with a chance Sunday in a major championship.”

Of course, Woods isn’t the only one with a bounce in his step. As The Post’s Chuck Culpepper notes, through three rounds, the leader board has 19 guys within five shots of the lead, seven major-title winners within those 19, 26 major titles between those seven. And Spieth is trying to become the first repeat champion in 10 years. (Padraig Harrington was the last.)

For Woods, a return to championship form would take on special meaning, given the personal demons and injuries he has overcome. A victory would be extra meaningful, he pointed out Saturday, because his kids were too young to have seen him at his best. Daughter Sam, now 11, was a baby the last time he won a major and son Charlie had not yet arrived.

“I want them to see Dad do what he’s done for most of his life,” he told NBC, “and make them feel and watch what their father can do.”

