In the department of sports uniforms, the 1990s were a time of garish color combinations and large, loud logos. The threads might seem gaudy today, but for ’90s-era kids, there’s a sense of sentimentality whenever quintessential ’90s uniforms make an appearance.

Which made Sunday’s announcement by the Anaheim Ducks so exciting (though we’re still wistful for the days of the “Mighty Ducks of Anaheim”).

For the team’s 25th season, it is bringing back an iconic look from its arrival to the NHL in 1993 — a look made even more memorable by “The Mighty Ducks” movie franchise, another staple of kids’ lives in the ’90s.

Anaheim’s Frankenjersey includes elements from Ducks uniforms past and present.

It’s “the first of its kind to subtly incorporate each of the seven colors (Eggplant, Jade, Anaheim Ducks Orange, Anaheim Ducks Gold, Anaheim Ducks Silver, White and Black) the Ducks have worn throughout the club’s 25-year tenure,” the team explained in a press release.

The Ducks’ rollout got us thinking which other quintessentially ’90s uniforms we’d like to see return. And some we’re glad are gathering dust in the closet.

Detroit Pistons (first worn in 1996)

The Pistons long wore some form of understated blue and red before they caught ’90s fever and decided to put a horse on the front of their jersey (horse as in horsepower . . . because pistons). The team won 54 games in its first season in teal. Coincidence? Yeah; it was also when Grant Hill was still healthy and a rising star in the league. The Pistons changed back to red and blue in 2001-02 and then won the NBA championship two seasons later. Coincidence? Also probably yes.



Peak Grant Hill (John Ruthroff/AFP/Getty Images)

New England Patriots (1993)

The old Pat the Patriot logo of a full-bodied patriot hiking a football is now a beloved relic, but in the early ’90s it was a stale symbol of a moribund franchise. The team switched to its Flying Elvis logo, drafted Drew Bledsoe with the No. 1 overall pick in 1993 and were quickly respectable. Now, though, that uniform, with the dramatic shoulder logos and drop shadow on the numbers, is a bit much. The dynasty as we know it began after the team audibled to a more classic look.



Drew Bledsoe and these jerseys go hand in hand. (David Duprey/Associated Press)

Toronto Raptors (1995)

Before the Raptors joined the NBA, they crowdsourced for a mascot and color scheme, getting more than 2,000 entries for their Name Game contest.

“The final top-10 list was dominated by animal names: Beavers, Bobcats, Dragons, Grizzlies, Hogs (Toronto’s nickname is Hogtown), Raptors, Scorpions, T-Rex, Tarantulas, and Terriers,” according to the team’s website.

Fueled by the popularity of the 1993 movie “Jurassic Park,” the winner was Raptors, and the logo became a ridiculously fun cartoon dinosaur wearing a uniform and dribbling a basketball.



What if Marcus Camby played for the T-Rex? (Andy Lyons/Getty)

Kansas City Wiz (1996)

Well before the franchise tried to fool fans into thinking it was a European club (Sporting Kansas City?!?) the team was dubbed the Kansas City Wiz and wore these Adidas masterpieces.

“I remember the first time the players saw them . . . I thought they were putrid,” midfielder Diego Gutierrez told the Kansas City Star in a recent oral history about the uniforms. “The league was trying to be creative and whatnot, so we were trying to get as much attention as we could, but I thought those uniforms were terrible, man.”

“I actually kind of liked them,” defender Sean Bowers said in the same piece.

One for. One against. To break the tie, here’s team staffer Rob Thompson: “We were last in apparel sales virtually ever year. We even finished behind MLS. The league sold apparel with their own logo on it, and even that stuff outsold the Wizards.”



Preki looked awfully excited to wear this kit. (Scott Indermaur/MLS/Allsport)

Anaheim Angels (1997)

When Disney bought the franchise it made three major alterations — renovated the team’s stadium, changed the location name from California to Anaheim and decided periwinkle was a pleasant color for a baseball team. In 2002, when it changed the logo and color scheme again — this time to the more traditional red and blue with the “A” you see today — the franchise won its only World Series.



As Mo Vaughn knows, pinstripes and periwinkle are slimming. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Phoenix Coyotes (1996)

The franchise moved from Winnipeg to Phoenix and needed rebranding after relocating. So it changed its name to the Coyotes and really leaned into the desert theme, donning a “kachina” jersey that gave a nod to Pueblo culture.

“They were so ugly they were pretty,” Jeremy Roenick told Fox Sports Arizona.

Greg Fisher, the man who designed the uniform, told the outlet that the NHL had influence over the finished product. “There were so many angry animals coming on board at that time that they were like ‘do not do an angry animal logo because we’ll never say yes.’ ”

Instead, it evolved into a docile coyote who happened to play goalie.

Eventually, the team (now the Arizona Coyotes) decided to go the angry animal route, which it has used the past 15 years.

But there is hope for Mr. Docile Coyote. The team is bringing his jersey back this year for various Saturday games, as well as on Black Friday. It will make its first appearance in the team’s home opener against, coincidentally, the Anaheim Ducks.



“Your jersey’s lame!” “No, it’s really cool!” (AP Photo/Ryan Remiorz)

