Victor Espinoza, the Hall of Fame jockey who rode American Pharoah to the Triple Crown, was injured Sunday when a horse he was riding during training suddenly collapsed and died.

Espinoza, who was thrown when Bobby Abu Dhabi suffered what appears to have been a heart attack Sunday morning at Del Mar racetrack, was hospitalized with a fractured vertebra in his neck and a shoulder and arm stinger. His agent, Brian Beach, told the Associated Press that the 46-year-old jockey is expected to fully recover.

“As the day went on, Victor regained feeling and use of his left arm and shoulder but they are holding him overnight for observation,” Beach said in a statement. “There is no timetable for his recovery or return to riding at this point.”

Espinoza was taken to Scripps Hospital in La Jolla and, according to Beach, “it looks like we dodged a bullet.”

Bobby Abu Dhabi, a four-year-old, was training for the Bing Crosby Stakes on Saturday and his owner, Brian Trump, confirmed that the horse had died and asked for prayers for Espinoza.

It is with great sadness that I can confirm this morning we lost our boy, BOBBY ABU DHABI to a sudden cardiac arrest on the track. While we are deeply saddened and heartbroken by this loss our thoughts are currently with HOF jockey @VictorEspinoza. Please keep him in your prayers pic.twitter.com/sp30wUqYH7 — Brian Trump (@realBrianTrump) July 22, 2018

