

It was clear Friday night that something wasn’t right with Noah Syndergaard. (Julie Jacobson/Associated Press)

Leave it to a Mets player to come down with perhaps the most Amazin’ injury since Jose Cardenal’s eyelid was stuck shut.

The Mets pitcher is headed to the disabled list with hand, foot and mouth disease.

“‘Hand, foot and mouth? Are you serious?’” Mets Manager Mickey Callaway said he thought when he heard the diagnosis Sunday. “I guess it’s very uncommon in adults, period. You can only contract it if you haven’t had it or something, I don’t know. But, yeah, it’s kind of odd. Maybe [it’s] the first DL stint in Major League Baseball with hand, foot and mouth? I don’t know. Maybe a record or something.”

Syndergaard had made only two starts after returning from the DL with a finger injury and the team believes he was exposed to the virus at a children’s baseball camp in New Jersey. The ailment, which can be spread through contact, is often found in children under the age of 5.

Minor-leaguer Corey Oswalt is expected to take Syndergaard’s spot in the rotation, with Syndergaard missing his Wednesday start. “Sounds like once the blisters and everything — or whatever he’s got going on his hands — clears up, he’s going to be fine,” Callaway said.

Syndergaard isn’t expected to be out long, but it was clear in his last start on Friday that something was going on because his velocity was down and he was removed from the game after 84 pitches.

“We knew he was having trouble breathing,” Callaway said. “I put my hands on his legs to talk to him when he came out and I said, ‘Hey man, is everything okay?’ And I felt his legs shaking, so he was just weak and rundown, and I think the virus just took its toll.”

Symptoms, according to the Mayo Clinic, can include fever, sore throat, malaise, painful blisterlike lesions on the tongue, gums and inside of the mouth and a red rash. Although people afflicted with the virus are most contagious during the first week, it can remain in the body for weeks after symptoms and signs are gone and some people, especially adults, can pass the virus along without showing any symptoms of the disease, for which there is no specific treatment.

The disease is unrelated to hoof-and-mouth or foot-and-mouth disease found in animals.

