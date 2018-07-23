

Brady Reiff (91) is the younger brother of NFL player and former Iowa star Riley Reiff. (Kathy Willens/Associated Press)

A University of Iowa football player was arrested early Saturday morning after police said he drunkenly mistook one of their cruisers for an Uber car. Hawkeyes Coach Kirk Ferentz subsequently suspended defensive tackle Brady Reiff for the team’s season opener against Northern Illinois.

“I’m not pleased about what we learned about Brady Reiff this weekend,” Ferentz said Monday at a Big Ten media days session (via ESPN). “Had a chance to visit with him today. He’s going to go through a couple steps but . . . he will be suspended for the first game, among some other activities.”

According to a university police report, per the Gazette, the 22-year-old redshirt junior approached the police car at around 2 a.m. in Iowa City. He was reported to have first tried to open the passenger door, then, after seeing someone sitting there, went for a back door.

When officers asked what he was doing, they said Reiff replied that he was trying to get a ride home. “He thought that was our job,” police said in their report.

Reiff was asked if he thought the vehicle was an Uber car, and he was said to have responded, “Yes.”

A breathalyzer test revealed a blood alcohol content level of .204, well over the legal limit for drivers, and he was charged with public intoxication. The arrest took place at 2:44 a.m., and Reiff was released from Johnson County Jail later Saturday morning.

“Brady is subject to the rules and regulations of the UI Student-Athlete Code of Conduct and the rules and regulations of coach Kirk Ferentz and his program,” Iowa Director of Athletics Gary Barta said in a statement (via wcfcourier.com).

Reiff recorded 13 tackles, with one for a loss and one sack, plus an interception for Iowa last season. A 2017 academic all-Big Ten selection, he is the younger brother of Minnesota Vikings offensive lineman Riley Reiff, a former star at Iowa.

