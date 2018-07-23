

Ryan Lochte won’t be competing until the summer of 2019. (Michael Sohn/Associated Press file)

Swimmer Ryan Lochte has been suspended 14 months by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency for receiving an intravenous infusion, a method that breaks anti-doping rules.

The 12-time Olympic medalist, according to the agency, was not using a banned substance but rules stipulate that athletes not receive an IV unless it is related to hospitalization or an exemption has been granted. The violation was revealed by Lochte himself when he posted a photo of himself getting the IV on May 24. The suspension comes just two days before the national championships in which he was entered in four events.

“I wasn’t taking anything illegal. Everything was legal,” Lochte said at a news conference Monday. “You can get it at CVS, Walgreens, but there are rules, and you have to obey them.”

Lochte said he still intends to continue training to win in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The suspension is the second for Lochte since the 2016 Rio Olympics and is retroactive to May 24, the date he received the prohibited intravenous infusion. His first suspension, which lasted 10 months, stemmed from his false claim that he and other U.S. swimmers were robbed at gunpoint during the Games.

In announcing the suspension, USADA said that Lochte, 33, “fully cooperated” with the investigation, which revealed that he got “an intravenous infusion of permitted substances at an infusion clinic in a volume greater than 100 mL in a 12-hour period without a Therapeutic Use Exemption. Intravenous infusions or injections in a volume greater than 100 mL within a 12-hour period are prohibited at all times — except for those legitimately received in the course of hospital treatment, surgical procedures, or clinical diagnostic investigations under the USADA Protocol for Olympic and Paralympic Movement Testing, the United States Olympic Committee National Anti-Doping Policies, and the Fédération Internationale de Natation Anti-Doping Rules, all of which have adopted the World Anti-Doping Code and the World Anti-Doping Agency Prohibited List.”

