

Tim Tebow’s season reportedly has been derailed by an injury (Julio Cortez/Associated Press)

Don’t expect to see Tim Tebow in the major leagues this season.

The New York Mets’ minor-league outfielder reportedly will have surgery to repair a broken hand and will likely miss the rest of the season. That report first came from ESPN’s Adam Schefter — yes, the football/basketball Adam Schefter — who cites an unnamed Major League Baseball source.

Tebow broke the hamate bone in his right hand swinging the bat over the weekend and is scheduled to have surgery Tuesday, after visiting a hand specialist Monday in New York, according to the New York Post.

With the Mets flailing and Tebow playing well, a September call-up had seemed like a possibility, something to energize fans and sell tickets. Instead, Tebow has ended up on the disabled list.

He was hitting .273 with a .336 on-base percentage and .399 slugging percentage in Class AA Binghamton this season. He had hit six homers and driven in 36 runs in 84 games.

