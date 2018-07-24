

Julio Jones reportedly will skip the opening of camp. (Chris O’Meara/Associated Press)

Julio Jones isn’t planning to report to the Atlanta Falcons’ training camp when it opens Thursday, a move that would be a follow-through on hints he has dropped all offseason.

The wide receiver has three years left on his contract at $10.5 million, $12.5 million and $11.4 million, but the annual salary is not guaranteed until Week 1 of the season, ESPN reports. Jones can be fined $40,000 a day for not reporting and the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that he is “comfortable sitting out the entire time.” He skipped the Falcons’ Organized Team Activities, which are voluntary, and a mandatory three-day minicamp.

Jones, who signed a five-year, $71.2 million contract extension (with $47 million guaranteed) in 2015, grew unhappy as he saw other wide receivers getting big contracts during the offseason even though he is the seventh-highest paid receiver in the NFL. Tampa Bay’s Mike Evans, for instance, got a five-year, $82.5 million deal and the Rams last week agreed to pay Brandin Cooks $80 million for five years. The Falcons have said they would try to rework Jones’s contract after this season, following the template they created for quarterback Matt Ryan. With two years remaining on his contract, Ryan and the Falcons agreed to a five-year, $150-million contract in May.

“We have been in contact with Julio and his representation,” Falcons General Manager Thomas Dimitroff in June when Jones skipped minicamp. “We will not discuss those conversations publicly except to say we feel they have been productive and constructive. We understand the concerns and thoughts from their perspective.”

Jones, who was second in the league in passing yardage last season, and his agent, Jimmy Sexton, have had no comment, but the receiver did join Ryan and other receivers for a passing camp past week in California.

