

LeBron James, left, and Michael Beasley were teammates with the 2013-14 Heat. (Alan Diaz/Associated Press)

When news emerged that the Lakers were adding Michael Beasley, basketball fans were both confused and amused by the fact that LeBron James’s new team was bringing aboard yet another questionable personality. However, Beasley asserted that the new-look squad, already dubbed the “Meme Team,” would “come together” nicely because he and his teammates “know how to play basketball.”

It might help matters that, unlike some of his fellow offseason additions, especially Lance Stephenson and Rajon Rondo, Beasley doesn’t have any particular history as an antagonistic opponent of James. In fact, Beasley was a teammate of James’s on the 2013-14 Heat, and he described the four-time NBA MVP as “like my older brother.”

“Somebody I learned from, somebody I always looked up to,” Beasley, 29, said Monday of the 33-year-old James. “He’s one of the few guys that doesn’t have to, but knows how to play the game the right way. And not only knows, but wants to play the game the right way.”

It’s not clear if James has always felt that Beasley had a similar approach. After that one season together in Miami, in which Beasley played relatively sparingly, the Boston Globe cited NBA sources in reporting that “James was not pleased with Beasley’s focus.”

Nevertheless, James presumably has had some say in the personnel decisions being made by Lakers President Magic Johnson and General Manager Rob Pelinka, which have also included signing JaVale McGee, another player not known for exceptionally sharp focus. Beasley, entering his 11th NBA season, made the case that players regarded by some as knuckleheads can actually bring plenty of know-how to the table.

“Anybody [who] starts judging a lot of players, me mainly, doesn’t figure out that guys like me and Nick Young and J.R. Smith and Lance Stephenson and guys like that actually know how to play basketball, actually know how to win basketball games and actually know how to get along with others,” Beasley said (via the AP). “It’s nothing to do with my maturity. It’s the total opposite.”

“I’m not really here to beat anybody out of minutes, or play more than this guy,” Beasley said, in a demonstration of a mature outlook. “I’m here to play a team game and do as much winning as I can.”

Beasley has never lived up to his billing as the No. 2 pick in the 2008 NBA draft, but he has frequently shown above-average offensive ability and is coming off a solid season with the Knicks, in which he averaged 13.2 points on .507 shooting, with 5.6 rebounds and 1.7 steals. He hasn’t been known as the kind of long-range sharpshooter with which the Cavaliers tried to surround James, but Beasley shot .403 on three-pointers over the previous two seasons and, anyway, the Lakers are trying to build a different team around their new superstar.

Under Johnson and Pelinka, Los Angeles has been seeking to complement James with athletes of notable size and willingness to contribute on defense, an area that was sorely lacking in Cleveland. For his part, Beasley was just happy to get an opportunity to interact with one of his idols.

“I mean, ‘Showtime.’ That’s Magic, you know?” Beasley said. “A guy I dreamed of meeting my whole life. So the chance to play for him, it’s surreal.”

Of his new squad, one that more than a few NBA fans think will be a surreal experience to watch, Beasley said (via ESPN), “I think it is going to come together like a basketball team. You got [14] guys other than LeBron James that know how to play basketball, and I think you got 29 teams that [are] overlooking the fact that they know how to play basketball.”

