

Los Angeles tailback Todd Gurley III has agreed to a lucrative contract extension with the Rams. (Alex Gallardo/Associated Press)

The Los Angeles Rams hit the reset button on the NFL’s running back market Tuesday, signing Todd Gurley to a four-year extension worth $60 million, of which $45 million is guaranteed, according to multiple reports.

After the money Gurley is already owed for the next two seasons, the deal makes him the highest-paid running back in per-year average salary. It also sets a new standard for the game’s other top rushers, including the likes of Pittsburgh’s Le’Veon Bell, Arizona’s David Johnson and Dallas’s Ezekiel Elliot.

Gurley, who is entering his fourth NFL season after rushing for a career-high 1,305 yards and 13 touchdowns last season, will be under contract until 2023.

In a league that’s come to view running backs as increasingly expendable, the new agreement is mutually beneficial for both Gurley and Rams. The running back got a hefty raise — from $2.3 million per year in 2018 up to $11.9 million per — and Los Angeles secures one of the game’s top rushers in his prime.

Gurley could have waited until next offseason for a contract extension, but by then the price tag may have risen, with Bell expected to become an unrestricted free agent in 2019 and seeking a yearly average north of his current franchise-tagged salary of about $14.5 million. Instead, the Rams lock up one of the league’s top offensive threats for a relative discount, although giving up the most guarantee money ever to a running back.

It’s a deal, while hailed by many around Los Angeles, that isn’t likely to be lauded by executives around the league, who just saw the value of running backs go up and with a new benchmark for guaranteed money to contend with in negotiations.

Bell, in the midst a hold out with the Steelers, took notice right away.

lol and ppl thought I was trippin?... — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) July 24, 2018

Read more NFL coverage:

What to watch as NFL teams report to training camp

NFL insiders rank Alex Smith and Kirk Cousins exactly the same in QB survey

Falcons’ Julio Jones reportedly won’t report when training camp opens

The top five picks for fantasy football drafts are obvious. But who’s No. 6?

Terrell Suggs, in 16th season, isn’t feeling nostalgic: ‘I’m not thinking about the end’

NFL’s anthem debate is a case of misplaced emphasis. But patriotism and football are a volatile mix.