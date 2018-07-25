

In two career games against the Browns, Dez Bryant (88) caught 13 passes for 164 yards and a touchdown. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

In the wake of Josh Gordon’s announcement that he would miss the start of the Browns’ training camp as part of an “overall health and treatment plan,” Cleveland has a need, at least for the time being, for another wide receiver. It just so happens that a highly accomplished veteran at that position is an available free agent, and the Browns’ general manager said Wednesday he and his staff have discussed signing Dez Bryant.

The former Cowboys star has been on the open market since Dallas released him in April, and he reportedly rejected a multiyear offer from the Ravens. With training camps now opening, time is running out before the regular season arrives, so the 29-year-old Bryant may not have the luxury of preferring to remain in the NFC East as opposed to joining an AFC North squad.

John Dorsey, the Browns’ GM, offered words of praise for Bryant, calling him “a very talented player” (via cleveland.com). “Have we had discussions about Dez Bryant? Yeah, that’s natural,” Dorsey said.

Addressing possible concerns about Bryant as a character risk, Dorsey asserted, “I look at Dez as a very competitive, passionate person. That’s how I look at a Dez Bryant.”

Cleveland acquired Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry in the offseason, and they still have hope that 2016 first-round pick Corey Coleman can develop into an effective player. However, Dorsey noted that another Cleveland wide receiver, Ricardo Louis, is out for the season after neck surgery, creating “two roster spots we can fill,” albeit not necessarily with players at that position.

“Do we add an additional corner? These are things you have in the discussions,” he said. “I will say this: I’m going to have a group of receivers in here and work them out eventually, so we’ll see what happens.”

Meanwhile, Bryant reacted Wednesday to an NFL Network segment in which the possibility of him joining the Browns was discussed. Former NFL GM Charley Casserley was opposed to the move from the team’s perspective, saying, “He’s better than everybody else, other than Landry, that’s easy to say — he’s a size player, possession guy, not going to win one-one-one versus the press. However, he’s used to being the number one guy — how’s he going to take not getting the ball?

“He didn’t like that in Dallas, he disrupted [Dak] Prescott, the young quarterback,” Casserley continued. “The other thing with him is, he’s not a disciplined route runner, and then what else do you have off the field? So a lot of questions, and I’m very skeptical. I’d look the other way.”

“What that first guy said is why I want to continue to show why I’m more than a[n] athlete,” Bryant said of Casserley on Twitter. “He don’t know me.”

Casserley’s co-analyst during the segment, Bucky Brooks, said that he saw some “similarities” between Bryant and Gordon. “If [the Browns] are looking for a bigger guy, a size guy, someone who can be physical on the outside, he can do that,” Brooks said.

“Now, he’s not in his prime, he hasn’t been that dominant player that we saw for a couple of years in Dallas,” Brooks added, “but when you look at the talent that the Browns have without Josh Gordon, they need another playmaker. Maybe [Bryant] can own that role as a second receiver behind Jarvis Landry.”

Gordon, who led the NFL in receiving yards in 2013 but has only played in 10 games since then while serving suspensions for violations of the NFL’s substance-abuse policy, is still slated for a big role in Cleveland. But Dorsey acknowledged that there is great uncertainty surrounding the 27-year-old, including what sort of time frame Gordon had in mind when he said in his announcement, “I have every intention of being ready and available to join my teammates soon.”

“Soon could mean many things. Soon could be a month, could be three days. It’s soon,” the GM said. “But when we get to that point, when he decides to come back, you embrace him and see where he is and move forward, see where he is physically in terms of conditioning and getting ready to play the game of football.”

Bryant has likely had more time away from football than he wanted to spend, and the absence of Gordon could work to the former Cowboy’s advantage. Dorsey said of Bryant on Wednesday, “I know what kind of person he is,” giving him a leg up on Casserley, at least in Bryant’s eyes, and giving the three-time Pro Bowler some hope that his unemployment may soon be ending.

