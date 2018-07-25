

The Alouettes’ newest quarterback makes himself at home. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)

Johnny Manziel is ready for another fresh start and this one just might include playing time soon in an actual regular-season football game.

“We didn’t bring him here to have him sit on the bench,” Montreal Alouettes Coach Mike Sherman said via ESPN on Monday, the day after Manziel was traded from the Canadian Football League’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats to the Alouettes. “This is quite a short week. We’ll just see how the week plays out. I don’t want to put added pressure on him and I want everybody else to get ready to play. We’ll just play it out during the course of the week.”

Manziel hasn’t played in a regular-season game yet and he hasn’t been in Montreal long enough to take his first step toward football redemption when the first opportunity presents itself, with a Thursday night game between 1-4 Alouettes and 3-2 Edmonton. The learning curve with Sherman may be eased somewhat because Sherman coached him in 2011 at Texas A&M.

“I don’t expect to come in here right away and have everything figured out, but at the end of the day I know Coach Sherman and I trust Coach Sherman and the leader he is to put me in a good situation,” Manziel said.

With the Alouettes last in the league, there are still 14 games left in which to use Manziel, who is in position to play in a game that means something for the first time since December 2015. The 2012 Heisman Trophy winner was a first-round pick by the Browns in 2014 but was cut in March 2016, largely because of his partying ways and allegations of domestic abuse and property damage. He went through rehab, settled down and began training again. Although there was little interest among NFL teams, Hamilton came calling in May.

In two preseason games, he completed 21 of 31 passes for 203 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He ran the ball six times for 29 yards. With the Tiger-Cats settled at quarterback behind Jeremiah Masoli, Manziel was expendable and the Alouettes, with Drew Willy, Jeff Mathews Matt Shiltz and Vernon Adams Jr., had a need.

For Manziel, there was a comfort level that goes beyond Sherman’s presence.

“As soon as I walk into the building I see Vernon Adams Jr., who was with me in Hamilton. [It’s] great to see a familiar person, great person,” he said. “I’m looking forward to being around the rest of my teammates. It’ll be a bit of a new scenario for the first couple of days but I’m eager to be around the guys, that’s the best part of being in the locker-room.”

