

Jimmy Garoppolo was traded from the Patriots to the 49ers midway through the 2017 season, and he went 5-0 with a 96.2 passer rating. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

As the promising understudy to Tom Brady on the dynastic Patriots, Jimmy Garoppolo already had some familiarity with fame. However, as Garoppolo noted Wednesday, now that he is a starting quarterback in his own right, with a $137.5 million contract from the 49ers to boot, his life is “different.”

Just how different was brought home to the 26-year-old after he was recently spotted on a date with a porn star. That caused a predictable hullabaloo, both in the football world and on celebrity-gossip websites, and the attention it received made Garoppolo realize that he is now subject to a whole other level of scrutiny.

“Life is different now,” he said Wednesday (via ESPN), as he and his San Francisco teammates reported for training camp. “My life off the field, I’ve never really been very big on being very public with things. Even social media, I’m not out there a ton, but my life is looked at differently, [and] I’m under a microscope.”

Garoppolo made life fairly easy for those interested in his personal affairs by taking the adult actress, Kiara Mia, to a well-known restaurant in Beverly Hills. The date occurred on the previous Wednesday, and since then TMZ Sports, to use one prominent example, has published no fewer than eight items related to the outing, including one in which former quarterback Joe Theismann told the website, “I don’t think it affects the team.”

“It’s Jimmy’s life and you sort of let him live his life the way he chooses,” Theismann added. “Just because it doesn’t fit in to what everybody feels like it should, doesn’t necessarily mean that you have to tell somebody how to live their life.”

Even Mark Cuban weighed in, telling TMZ that he didn’t think the date would be a problem for any companies that may have hired Garoppolo to endorse their products, saying, “If you signed up with him, you know who he is.” The Mavericks owner and “Shark Tank” star asserted that the fact that “it’s gone viral” has given the quarterback that much more “visibility,” potentially increasing his marketing reach.

At the 49ers’ training camp, Coach Kyle Shanahan said, “I don’t think I have ever in my life commented on a player’s date in July, so I’m not going to start today. I don’t think it really pertains or matters to us.”

“But I do think that is a very good example [that] sometimes you have got to learn how under the microscope we all are,” he continued. “And it’s not just a quarterback, it’s all players. The quarterback definitely gets more than anyone else, but I think it’s a good learning experience for him, and he’s got to know what comes with that stuff.”

Garoppolo agreed with his coach — just like a good quarterback should, right? — telling reporters, “It’s like Kyle said, it is a good learning experience. You just have to take it in stride, I mean, it is what it is.”

To San Francisco teammate Richard Sherman, the episode made for little more than comedic fodder. Asked what kind of offseason conversations he’d had with his new quarterback, after coming over from the Seahawks, the cornerback replied, “We talked about a lot — we talked about the strengths and weaknesses of certain defenses, passes that he likes,” before adding with a laugh, “people that he likes to take on dates …”

Going into his first training camp as a full-time starter, Garoppolo said he was “preparing the same way as I have in the past.” Not everything, though, is the same as it was in the past, but the reaction to his date could wind up being excellent preparation for the microscope he’ll be under as one of the foremost leading men on the NFL stage.

