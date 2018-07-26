

Training camp officially begins when Jerry Jones meets the press. (Gus Ruelas / Associated Press)

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones remains adamant that players on his team will stand for the national anthem, but admits that President Trump’s “interest in what we’re doing is problematic.”

As Cowboys players reported to training camp in Oxnard, Calif., Jones held forth in a news conference in which he admitted that, like most people, he wished the anthem controversy “would go away” and went on to say that the Cowboys would not be parting company with Papa John’s after the founder apologized for a racial slur.

“[Trump’s] interest in what we’re doing is problematic, from my chair, and I would say in general the owners’ chair,” Jones said on Wednesday as the Cowboys reported for training camp in Oxnard, Calif. “It’s unprecedented, if you really think about it. But like the very game itself, that’s the way it is and we’ll deal with it.

“We feel strongly about how we deal with it and we’ll do so accordingly, but, yes, I, like everybody, would like for it to go away.”

Players took a knee or raised a fist during the playing of the national anthem last season, doing so to raise awareness of police brutality and social injustice. However, the president, vice president and others interpreted it as pointed toward military members. This summer, Trump has raised the issue again several times. Most recently, he tweeted that the rule should be “first time kneeling, out for game. Second time kneeling, out for season/no pay!”

The NFL National Anthem Debate is alive and well again - can’t believe it! Isn’t it in contract that players must stand at attention, hand on heart? The $40,000,000 Commissioner must now make a stand. First time kneeling, out for game. Second time kneeling, out for season/no pay! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 20, 2018

In May, the NFL announced that players on the sideline would face fines if they did not stand for the anthem and gave them the option of remaining in the locker room while the anthem is played. Previously, the policy said only that players “should” stand. Last week, though, the league and the NFL Players Association said in a joint statement that they would continue to discuss the policy and that “no new rules relating to the anthem will be issued or enforced for the next several weeks.” They’re facing an impending deadline, with the first preseason game, between the Bears and Ravens, scheduled for Aug. 2 with the full preseason schedule beginning Aug. 9 and the regular season starting Sept. 6.

“Obviously I wouldn’t dare speak for any of the other owners, much less in general about 31 other owners,” Jones said. “But as far as the Dallas Cowboys are concerned, you know where I stand. Our team knows where I stand on the issue, and that’s where we are.”

[NFL owners want players to agree to stand for the national anthem]

Jones also stood by the team’s relationship Papa John’s pizza even after a recent report that founder John Schnatter had used a racial slur in an internal conference call last spring. “[Those teams] do not have the same relationship that the Cowboys have with the Papa John’s business in Texas,” said Jones. “We own the [50] Papa John’s [stores] in Texas and feel strongly that our Cowboys are the face of Papa John’s and that judgment is warranted by what we’ve done over the last 15 years. … The point is: We just want to work real hard. We literally have thousands of people who work in those stores.”

Schnatter apologized for his comments and stepped down as chairman, a decision he has since said was a mistake, but remains on the company’s board. Major League Baseball suspended its promotional partnership with the company and a number of sports teams cut ties to it.

Last November, Schnatter was in hot water when he linked his company’s earnings drop to the NFL’s sagging TV ratings and the anthem demonstrations. Schnatter, a contributor to Trump’s presidential campaign, criticized the NFL for its handling of the anthem controversy, saying it “should have been nipped in the bud a year and a half ago” and accusing the league of “poor leadership.” In February, the NFL and the pizza company agreed to end their leaguewide sponsorship agreement, with Pizza Hut becoming the official pizza sponsor of the league. Individual teams, like the Cowboys, were left to evaluate their relationships with Papa John’s.

“That’s very unfortunate that that’s being addressed, unfortunate for the company and unfortunate for John,” Jones said of Schnatter’s recent controversy (via the Morning News). “I’m sure if he could do it over again, he’d like do overs. But the bottom line is that the Cowboys and our relationships, we own those stores. It’s not an endorsement.”

