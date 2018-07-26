He’s 13 years old and hasn’t even played eighth-grade basketball yet, but he’s already a phenom and, as if the highlight videos weren’t enough to attract overflow crowds to his AAU games, there’s his name.

LeBron James Jr.

This week, James Jr. — Bronny — is playing in Nevada, where his father’s presence, coupled with the small size of the host gym, created such a scene that the game between his North Coast Blue Chips and the Nike Meanstreets was canceled Wednesday night. According to the Las Vegas Review Journal, the ruckus arose when a fan in a Michael Jordan jersey heckled the elder LeBron James when he arrived with his wife, Savannah, and daughter, Zhuri, for the game at Liberty High School just outside Las Vegas. The fan in the Jordan jersey was denied entry to the gym and, after screaming at security, was restrained.

The James family, along with the Blue Chips players, left.

An altercation broke out at Liberty, and the teams cleared the court. LeBron left the gym, too. Security trying to settle everything down. pic.twitter.com/l8mDTidP3i — Sam Gordon (@BySamGordon) July 26, 2018

It’s a surreal scene all around the Vegas area, where AAU tournaments involving thousands of boys and girls have drawn Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook, among others, but Bronny and his family raise the buzz to another level. “He’s the hottest thing in youth basketball right now,” an unnamed official told Yahoo’s Pete Thamel.

So, how good is he? According to Thamel: “There’s an inherent discomfort with grading a player who is entering the eighth grade. Some recruiting analysts, by rule, refuse to do so. But there’s also an undeniable buzz, as his mix tapes have more than a half-million views, he led his team to a USBA National Championship in Charlotte last week and he also took an unofficial visit to Duke. Playing on a national grass roots circuit lends to inevitable attention.”

At the moment, he’s just a kid, and his father has spoken about hoping to allow him to find a sport or a calling he loves. “My son is going to be a kid as long as he can be,” James said in 2015 (via ESPN). “That’s all he needs to worry about. He loves to play the game of basketball, he loves to play video games, he loves to do his homework. That’s all that matters. Everything else doesn’t matter. He loves his brother, his sister, his dad, his mom, his grandmom. Let him be a kid.”

Still, his father can’t help but make comparisons. A year ago, James proudly pointed out that his son shoots much better than he did when he was 12, but it was Bronny’s passes that made pops proud.

“It’s probably the best part of his game and I grew up playing basketball, playing AAU ball and watched a lot of kids kind of hog the ball,” James told reporters (via Cleveland.com) in 2017. “Not pass the ball and things of that nature, and I was never one of those kids. I always liked seeing my teammates excited about getting the ball and making a shot, so to see him doing the same thing, it’s a pretty unique trait for a kid his age.”

Bronny James and his team just got a 66-18 win in front of LEBRON AND CP3 🏀 pic.twitter.com/KKC9RXhzlu — Overtime (@overtime) July 26, 2018

Just think. If he follows in his father’s footsteps, he’ll be in the NBA in no time.

H/T Overtime for the video

