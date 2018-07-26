

Well, there goes Aaron Donald again. The reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year did not report to Los Angeles Rams training camp as required on Tuesday, starting his second contract holdout in as many years.

Donald is set to make $6.9 million this season, the last of his rookie contract. That ranks 24th among defensive linemen’s 2018 base salaries, according to online database Spotrac.

Donald, who has been arguably better than anyone else on that list, is frustrated and wants some more money, especially after the Rams signed wide receiver Brandin Cooks (five years, $80 million) and running back Todd Gurley (four years, $60 million) to hefty deals earlier this offseason.

There is a belief from some around the league that, no matter the fines or the effect on his free agency, Aaron Donald will not play another down on his existing contract. In other words, his holdout is likely to last until a new deal comes along. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 26, 2018

If Donald doesn’t report to camp by Aug. 7, he will remain a restricted free agent at the end of the year. That probably doesn’t scare Donald, who mounted a draconian holdout last season. He didn’t report to the team until the night before the season opener and was activated Week 2.

Raiders’ Khalil Mack reportedly will not report

It doesn’t look likely that defensive end Khalil Mack will show up for the opening of the Oakland Raiders’ training camp. Mack, who would like a new contract, skipped the offseason program and now ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Mack and Jon Gruden, the team’s new/former coach, have not spoken since Gruden was hired to replace Jack Del Rio. Earlier this week, Gruden allowed that the stalemate with the player “might be the toughest decision I have to figure out right now.” He went on to vow that the team would “find a way to get Khalil Mack back. You’ll see.”

Julio Jones won’t stay away, GM says

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones will report to training camp, the team’s general manager said late Wednesday night. More on that story is here.

Browns make deals with Baker Mayfield, Denzel Ward

Cleveland has signed its entire draft class after making deals with quarterback Baker Mayfield and cornerback Denzel Ward.

Mayfield, the top pick in April’s draft, agreed to a four-year contract worth $32.5 million, all of it guaranteed. Still, the Heisman Trophy winner will enter training camp as the second-string quarterback behind Tyrod Taylor.

“He has a long way to go,” offensive coordinator Todd Haley said of Mayfield after minicamp in June, via ESPN. “I’d say it’s clear that Tyrod is the leader of this team. That is a big component of that position, also.”

But Browns officials have also said they won’t hold Mayfield back if he seizes the job or the Cleveland offense starts to sputter. The team also added running back Nick Chubb (Georgia) and wide receiver Antonio Callaway (Florida) in the draft to put some more weapons around whoever is under center, a position where Cleveland hasn’t found consistency in decades.

Defensively, Ward signed a four-year, $29.4 million contract after getting bumped up to the first team defense during organized team activities earlier this spring. He’ll try to fill the role of shutdown corner once held in Cleveland by Joe Haden.

Bills sign their quarterback of the future

Buffalo and Josh Allen have come to an agreement on a four-year contract with a team option for a fifth year, according to multiple reports. Financial details of the deal have not been disclosed.

Still, the Bills have already expressed a great deal of confidence in Allen, drafted seventh overall out of Wyoming. Buffalo traded up five spots to take Allen, who was early on considered the draft’s top quarterback. But on draft day, racist tweets surfaced from Allen’s account that were years old.

The posts, sent while Allen was a high school student, derailed his chances at being taken No. 1 overall, but didn’t shake Buffalo’s confidence.

