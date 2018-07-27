

Dez Bryant may or may not be done tweeting for the night. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Dez Bryant has 3.49 million Twitter followers, which ranks him fourth among active NFL players behind Russell Wilson, J.J. Watt and Aaron Rodgers. But while Wilson, Watt and Rodgers all began training camp with their teams this week, Bryant, cut by the Cowboys in April, is still without a team.

Those idle hands found an activity to take up a nice chunk of Friday evening.

After Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones mentioned Bryant in an interview — the question was about Dak Prescott, and Jones’s answer was hardly a dig at Bryant, but it was stripped of context and looked a bit worse as a tweet — the wide receiver went off. He sent more than 45 tweets or retweets in roughly 90 minutes, including one in which he both defended Jones at the expense of his father, owner Jerry Jones, and called former teammate Sean Lee a “snake.”

He’s not clueless.. Jerry was the only one who was clueless.. shit was a planned to get me out ask Travis and my brother snake Lee I mean Sean Lee https://t.co/7BK9cEkW90 — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) July 27, 2018

Halfway through Bryant’s Friday night Twitter unburdening, the whole thing became a sort of self-aware performance piece, as Bryant even began retweeting comments about his own tweeting.

This @DezBryant twitter run is beautiful — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 27, 2018

It all started when Sirius XM tweeted part of Jones’s quote about how Prescott could be more comfortable in 2018 now that Bryant is no longer in his ear. That tweet has since been deleted, perhaps because it didn’t accurately reflect the full breadth of Jones’s comments. (An extended version of the quote: “I think he’s got to trust the system, which I think at times last year, there was pressure with Dez in his ear, to some degree, Jason [Witten] in his ear. Those great players want balls.”)

Bryant responded by calling himself a scapegoat and blaming the Cowboys’ play-calling. “Everybody lined up in the same spot for 17 weeks,” he said. Fans came to his defense, which Bryant was pleased to promote.

Most predictable offense in the league last year. What Dez is saying is straight facts, no creativity whatsoever! — David Verrilli (@davidverrilli12) July 27, 2018

Then came a series of negative tweets that Bryant countered with various thoughts. When several users questioned why he was wasting his energy responding, Bryant repeatedly expressed that he’s happy with his life and he isn’t stuck living in the past.

Trust me I’ve been let it go.. I suppose to sit and shut up whenever some one is trying to tarnish my name ... DEZ BRYANT IS A BUSINESS .. sir go to work and get off Twitter https://t.co/9N9aQGWNws — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) July 27, 2018

When someone mentioned Bryant’s use of the word “snake” to describe Lee, a two-time Pro Bowl linebacker, the wideout elaborated.

Yea he suppose to been my brother .. we laughed talk about goals and stuff he sat right across from me in the locker room..never thought we had a problem.. I got cut.. he was the first to know.. I find out he was also behind it

Damn!! https://t.co/KgNfu9f2uU — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) July 27, 2018

At one point, Bryant said “Last thing …” and then paid respect to former Cowboys teammates Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, Cole Beasley and Terrance Williams. It was not the last thing. Far from it. He told a critical Dallas media member to “shut up” and reiterated several times that he’s “not angry,” “not mad, nor bitter.”

Shortly before engaging with half the football-watching world, Bryant was the subject of more promising news. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Friday that the Browns and Bryant were preparing to schedule a meeting that could pave the way for the eight-year veteran to join an overhauled offense in Cleveland.

Will his Twitter barrage scare off a team such as the Browns? Former player and current broadcaster Ross Tucker brought up that possibility, and as you can probably guess by now, Bryant responded.

I’m not looking for nothing.. so let’s set the record straight... I just decided not to take no shit from anybody anymore.. go rerun the summer.. I haven’t seen or talked about my future with the Jones all summers last day of free agency I got cut.. no fool here..@ me next time https://t.co/Pvm94jrUkV — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) July 28, 2018

Read more on the NFL:

Jerry Jones called Trump’s interest in NFL anthem issue ‘problematic.’ Trump thanked him anyway.

Malcolm Jenkins calls Cowboys owner Jerry Jones ‘a bully’ over team’s hard-line anthem policy

Jameis Winston says he must teach his son ‘to respect women’

Don’t expect a winning season from the Redskins

NFL training camp buzz: Titans make Taylor Lewan highest paid offensive lineman ever