

Aaron Judge heads to first base after he was hit by a pitch in the first inning of Thursday night’s game against the Royals. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Yankees are slipping further behind the Red Sox in the AL East race, and after Aaron Judge’s injury Thursday night, things are about to get a bit more dire.

Judge took a 93 mph fastball to the right wrist in the first inning against the Kansas City Royals. He made one more plate appearance in the third inning, then was replaced by Miguel Andujar in the fourth.

“[Judge] just said he didn’t feel like he had the right kind of strength behind his last swing,” Yankees Manager Aaron Boone said, via ESPN. “He didn’t balk at [coming out of the game].”

Pretty quickly, New York fans knew their slugger was in trouble.

By the seventh inning, fans held a “candlelight vigil” for Judge, shining the flashlights from cellphones down on the field.

There is a candle light vigil for Aaron Judge going on right now. I love everyone here pic.twitter.com/Soo5GgJAm9 — Eric Hubbs (@BarstoolHubbs) July 27, 2018

Well, the news was pretty bad. Judge sustained a chip fracture in his right wrist, and can’t pick up a bat for the next three weeks at least.

It’s a substantial loss for the Yankees. Judge is hitting .429 since the all-star break with a 1.119 on-base plus slugging percentage.

Read more:

Arms race among contenders at MLB trade deadline reflects maturing science of collecting outs

The Nationals must think about the unthinkable: Trading Bryce Harper

As MLB trade deadline nears, the Orioles appear far from finished dealing

Zach Britton traded to the Yankees as Orioles continue summer sell-off