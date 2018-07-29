

Geraint Thomas heads for the starting line on the final day of the Tour de France. (Kim Ludbrook / REX / Shutterstock)

Repeatedly using the word “overwhelming,” Geraint Thomas struggled to describe the feeling that he appeared to have wrapped up a Tour de France victory the day before the race ends in Paris.

That Sunday’s final ride on the 21st stage would result in the Welshman’s first victory became almost assured, a formality barring catastrophe, on Saturday. “I can’t speak. It’s just incredible,” Thomas told NBC. After years of being a supportive teammate to other Team Sky riders, like four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome, Thomas’s turn was set to arrive at the age of 32.

“I believed I could beat the guys here, but still on the biggest stage, over three weeks, it’s insane. The last time I cried was when I got married. I don’t know what’s happened to me,” Thomas said Saturday, struggling for composure before finally breaking down in tears.

Thomas and the peloton will complete the arduous, three-week race with a 72-mile ride that ends on the Champs Élysées. All Thomas must do to wrap up the win is finish the stage, of course, amid the main field.

Thomas started the day with a 1 minute, 51 second lead over Tom Dumoulin of the Netherlands. Thomas’s Team Sky teammate, Froome, was third, 2:24 behind Thomas, who would join Froome (2013, 2015, 2016, 2017) and Bradley Wiggins (2012) as the only British men to win the race.

Thomas has been known for grit and determination that surpasses what is he norm for cyclists. He rode in the 2013 Tour with a broken pelvis, saying it was “the worst pain I’ve ever experienced on a bike.” In 2005, he suffered a ruptured spleen when he was struck by a piece of metal during a ride in Australia.

#TDF2018 - STAGE 21 NEUTRAL START https://t.co/CJ0dzOQkPy — Le Tour de France (@LeTour) July 29, 2018

He has never finished better than 15th in a grand tour, partly because he has usually played a supportive role to his teammates.

“I know people won’t believe it, but it was only on Friday night that I started to think about it,” he said Saturday (via the Guardian).

“That last mountain stage was just a fight and I knew I had to just follow Tom like poo on a shoe. On Saturday I won’t celebrate too much because if you switch off the Champs Élysées is hard. I’m going to have a burger and certainly a beer or two but I will save the real celebrations for Paris on Sunday night.”

