

Jerry Jones did take questions from the media last week. (Gus Ruelas/Associated Press)

No NFL owner is more loquacious or omnipresent at this time of year than Jerry Jones, when the opening of training camps makes team management more available to the media.

Unless, that is, the topic of the day is the NFL’s continuing national anthem controversy.

Mike Doocy, a sports reporter for Dallas’s Fox affiliate, called off his annual sit-down with the Dallas Cowboys owner Sunday night after he was told that he couldn’t bring up the topic that threatens to engulf another NFL season.

Speaking about his decision, Doocy said he had been told by Jones and the public relations staff about the stipulation at the last second and added that the NFL does not want Jones talking about it. “No, thanks,” Doocy said (via Fox 4). Jones replied, “If you don’t want me to sit in this chair, I won’t sit in this chair.”

Doocy said, “Okay. All right.” “That’s good,” Jones said.

Doocy, who is covering his 25th training camp, explained his decision to viewers, saying, “As it turns out, tonight at the last second before we were getting ready to record our interview, we were told by Jerry and his public relations staff that the national anthem issue would be off limits. The fact we were told that at the last minute and that conditions were put on the interview in that way, I just didn’t feel comfortable going on with it.”

Doocy noted that there were plenty of other topics worthy of discussion.

“I don’t want to make a bigger deal out of this than it is. I appreciate Jerry’s time through out the years. He’s always been incredibly accessible, and it turn I’ve always tried to be fair. I’ve been fair to the point where I’ve been criticized for being too fair. I’ve been fair to the point where I’ve been criticized for not being tough enough on him at times. Certainly there were a lot of things to talk about with Jerry tonight. Not just the national anthem. We would’ve gotten into many issues having to do with his football team, clearly.

“In some ways, I’m violating my own policy here. I’ve always felt it’s better even if there are conditions put on an interview to talk to the newsmaker and get some information out of them that would be of value to our viewers and audience. If I’ve let you down in this regard, I do apologize. I just couldn’t accept the way it happened at this particular case tonight. Hopefully we’ll have a chance to talk to Jerry in the future. Not sure how that will go at this point, but there won’t be an interview tonight apparently.”

Doocy, who has not responded to a Post request for further comment, said he was “not positive I did the right thing tonight. In fairness to Jerry, his stance now is that the NFL doesn’t want him to talk about the anthem either. It just would’ve been nice to know that prior to one minute before the interview was set to record. I’ve always enjoyed having the chance to talk to Jerry Jones, especially here in this camp setting. I’ve always appreciated him willing to talk to us about just about anything, and I’m sorry it turned out the way it did here tonight.”

The response of viewers, on social media and on the station’s website, was, “mixed,” Doocy joked in a tweet.

Jones has been doing plenty of talking about the anthem that since training camp opened in Oxnard, Calif. Last week, he announced that Cowboys players would be required to stand for the anthem and would not be allowed to remain in the locker room. “As far as the Dallas Cowboys, you know where I stand, the team knows where I stand,” Jones said, adding (via ESPN), “Our policy is you stand during the anthem, toe on the line.”

Although Jones later added that President Trump’s “interest in what we’re doing is problematic,” the president offered his support in a tweet: “Way to go Jerry. This is what the league should do!”

Stephen Jones, his son and the Cowboys’ executive vice president, took his father’s stance to another level, saying players should stand on the sideline “if they want to be a Dallas Cowboy.”

“We certainly are supportive of them when they have their personal issues or their personal things that they want to pursue,” Stephen Jones said. “And we’ll help them pursue them on Tuesdays. But when you’re wearing the Dallas Cowboy uniform and a Dallas Cowboy helmet and you’re working for the Dallas Cowboys, you check the ‘I’ and the ‘me’ at the door and you’re a part of a team.”

With the first preseason game kicking off Thursday and a full slate of preseason games this weekend, the NFL and the NFL Players Association are trying to resolve the policy by the start of the season Sept. 6. Owners had approved a anthem policy in May, empowering the league to fine a team if a player protests during the anthem. It was up to each team whether players would be disciplined and gave them the option of staying in the locker room. Previously, players were required to be on the field but the rule did not require them to stand. With the union filing a grievance over the new policy and considering legal action, last week both sides agreed to put both implementation of the policy and the grievance on hold while trying to work out a resolution.

Read more from The Post:

Olympic skier Bode Miller and his wife Morgan on their baby’s drowning: ‘It happens in the blink of an eye’

The Jets have begun training camp, but Sam Darnold is nowhere to be found

Former wrestler Brian Lawler, son of WWE star Jerry Lawler, dies after hanging himself in his jail cell

Braves’ Sean Newcomb addresses ugly old tweets after just missing a no-hitter

Dismissing Josh Hader tweets as foolish youth misses a valuable opportunity

Bradley Kim of Air Force is first active football player at a service academy to come out

Former Cowboys WR Dez Bryant spills his feelings for his 3.49 million Twitter followers