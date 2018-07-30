Brian Christopher Lawler, a former WWE star and the son of Jerry “The King” Lawler, died Sunday after attempting suicide in a Tennessee jail cell.

Lawler, who was known as Grandmaster Sexay during his wrestling career, was being held at the Hardeman County Jail on DUI-related charges when he was found hanging in his cell Saturday night. “Corrections officers administered CPR until paramedics arrived,” the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a statement (via the Commercial Appeal). “Lawler was transported to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis, where he died Sunday afternoon.”

News of Lawler’s death rocked the wrestling world, coming on the same day that Nikolai Volkoff died at the age of 70 and Brickhouse Brown died at 57 of cancer.

Lawler, 46, was arrested and charged July 7 with DUI, evading arrest and driving on a revoked license in Hardeman County, which is about 70 miles east of Memphis. “Lots of different stories and rumors about my brother today,” Lawler’s brother, Kevin, wrote Sunday evening on Facebook. “But as of 30 minutes ago, he has officially passed. I love U and will miss U my brother! A very sad day today. Words can’t describe.”

#BREAKING TBI: Brian Lawler, son of legendary wrestler Jerry Lawler, has died https://t.co/IkRJKKZLZR — Commercial Appeal (@memphisnews) July 29, 2018

Lawler, who sometimes wrestled with his father, was in the WWE from 1997-2001 and was part of the Too Cool tag team with Scotty 2 Hotty that won the tag team championship in 2000. Lawler had personal issues that contributed to his abbreviated career. Last February, he was hospitalized after a fight with former wrestler Chase Stevens. In June, he was arrested for allegedly failing to pay an $800 bill at a Memphis Hampton Inn.

“It was just shock. We all knew Brian had issues that he dealt with,” Dave Brown, the chief meteorologist for WMC in Memphis, told the station. Brown had watched Lawler as his career was beginning. “I don’t think anybody could have predicted this. It’s almost like you don’t know what to do. It’s almost like you can’t believe what you’re hearing,” King said.

In a statement, WWE said it was “saddened to learn that Brian Christopher Lawler, who is best known in WWE as Too Cool’s Grandmaster Sexay, has passed away. Lawler, who is the son of WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler, competed during the height of the Attitude Era. WWE extends its condolences to Lawler’s family, friends and fans.”

Lawler’s death is under investigation by the TBI at the request of Mark Davidson, attorney general for the 25th District Attorney General.

