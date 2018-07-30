

Vibeke Skofterud (shown in 2007) is believed to have died in a water scooter accident. (Daniel Sannum Lauten/AFP/Getty Images)

The body of Vibeke Skofterud, a Norwegian cross-country gold medalist at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, was recovered a day after she was reported missing in southern Norway, and the 38-year-old is presumed to have died in a personal watercraft accident.

Skofterud was reported missing by her partner, Marit Stenshorne, when she didn’t return to the cabin they had rented on the island of Tromøya off Arendal on Saturday evening. A search was conducted but was called off because of darkness; her body was discovered Sunday morning.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death is continuing, but, according to Norwegian Broadcasting via News in English, Skofterud and the water scooter were found by a search and rescue vessel on another local island, St. Helena, just outside Arendal. Skofterud was pronounced dead at the scene.

“I think this [investigation] will take a long time because of the scope of the investigation, at least several weeks,” Bård Austad, operations leader for the Agder Police District, told Norwegian Broadcasting. “But the main picture is that this was an accident that didn’t involve anyone other than Skofterud.”

Police were also looking at whether speed and darkness could have been factors, and reached out to Norway’s national accident investigation board because of the storms and poor visibility in the area Saturday night. Police believe that she died around midnight when she struck land.

Although Austad rejected the possibility that Skofterud had been struck by lightning, he added, “We will keep all options open and can’t get hung up on simple theories.”

Skofterud, who retired in 2015, won gold in the 4×5 km relay in Vancouver and was a two-time world champion.

“It’s an unthinkable tragedy that our life-loving Vibeke is gone. Our thoughts go to Vibeke’s family and her closest,” national team director Vidar Lofshus said (via Facebook).

Peter Forsberg, the Swedish hockey star who had worked with Skofterud on Norwegian television, described her as “happy and outgoing. A nice person. It’s unfortunate what happened.”

FIS sends its sincere condolences to the family and friends of 38-year-old Olympic Champion from Vancouver Vibeke Skofterud, who tragically died during the past weekend.https://t.co/izv4q4f2hR pic.twitter.com/CEPiUWmSnQ — Cross Country (@FISCrossCountry) July 30, 2018

