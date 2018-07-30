

The Panthers’ Ross Cockrell, left, holds his leg in pain after being injured in a training camp collision with Torrey Smith, right. (Chuck Burton/Associated Press)

Carolina Panthers cornerback Ross Cockrell suffered what appeared to be a serious injury to his left leg Monday after colliding with wide receiver Torrey Smith during a training-camp practice.

Reporters who were present during the collision are painting a somewhat gruesome picture, with the Charlotte Observer’s Jourdan Rodrigue saying she “could actually hear a bone crack and scream from Cockrell.” The Observer’s Joe Person, meanwhile, reports that Cockrell was yelling “my leg is broke” while writhing in pain on the ground.

Coach Ron Rivera ended the team’s practice in the wake of Cockrell’s injury.

Ross Cockrell carted off. Practice is over. pic.twitter.com/srm1qppcxp — Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) July 30, 2018

Rivera did not have specifics on Cockrell’s injury when he talked to reporters after practice, merely saying that his left foot got caught under Smith as the wide receiver went to the ground to make a catch in the end zone.

Carolina’s secondary was not thought to be an area of strength: Pro Football Focus has ranked it 29th in the league entering the season, and that’s with the expectation that Cockrell would get some heavy usage after signing a free agent deal in the offseason. But an injury to Cockrell likely would thrust rookie Donte Jackson into a starting role across from James Bradberry, who hasn’t exactly stood out in his two NFL seasons (Jackson also left Monday’s practice with what’s being described as a minor groin injury). So a bad situation may have just gotten a whole lot worse for the Panthers.

Cockrell “represented the energy, he represented the system,” Panthers defensive coordinator Eric Washington told the team’s website. “Our system being the way we want to do things — our culture. The highest standard of our culture on defense.

“We’re going to close ranks and represent exactly who he is with our play. We’re going to close ranks as a defense, and we’re going to perform because we love him.”

