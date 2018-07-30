

If someone offers to sell you a Scott Frost championship ring, call the Lincoln police. (Annie Rice/Associated Press)

Scott Frost and Nebraska are almost too perfect for each other. Frost was born and raised in Nebraska and, as the Cornhuskers’ quarterback, led the state’s flagship university to a split of the 1997 national championship. After the end of his playing career, he quickly ascended the coaching ranks and last year led Central Florida to an undefeated season. So when Nebraska fired Mike Riley after a third straight middling season, one of the state’s favorite sons was nearly a lock to replace him.

So it’s pretty weird to report that someone broke into his house in Lincoln and made off with an estimated $165,000 in memorabilia.

According to the Lincoln Police Department, burglars entered Frost’s home through an unlocked garage door sometime over the weekend and made off with two Cornhuskers championship rings, 10 championship rings Frost earned while he was an assistant coach at Oregon and two UCF championships rings, along with five pairs of Oregon-themed Air Jordans and a Wii gaming console.

KOLN radio in Lincoln reports that the house is being renovated and was unoccupied at the time of the burglary.

Should anyone come in contact with thieves trying to sell memorabilia belonging to perhaps the most famous person in the state of Nebraska, Lincoln police ask that they call 402-441-6000.

