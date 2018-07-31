Dale Hansen, the popular Dallas sportscaster whose commentaries on the NFL’s domestic violence policy and President Trump’s national anthem stance have gone viral, took aim at Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Monday night, saying Jones’s requirement that players stand for the national anthem is one that Jones himself violates.

“Jerry Jones loves and respects the national anthem so much that, when it was being played before the start of practice Saturday, he left his cap on,” Hansen said in a WFAA commentary. “And when he was told about the mistake he was making, he still left his cap on. He who makes the rules apparently doesn’t have to follow them.”

Hansen has become nationally known for criticizing the Cowboys’ signing of Greg Hardy amid domestic violence allegations and defended athletes who demonstrate during the anthem last year, but his criticism of Jones cut deep.

Jones, Hansen said, “has been talking too much this week about all the problems the NFL is still having off the field. Jones and his son, Stephen, were saying the other day that any player who takes a knee and doesn’t toe the line during the national anthem won’t be playing for the Dallas Cowboys anymore. It’s incredible to me that a player can beat up a woman and play for the Dallas Cowboys. A player can use illegal drugs time and time again and still play, but you take a knee to protest the racial injustice in America, and now you’ve crossed a line that he will not allow.”

Hansen isn’t the only Dallas sportscaster who has stood up to Jones. Mike Doocy, a reporter for the area’s Fox affiliate, called off an interview when, moments before it was to begin, Jones and his PR people said he would not discuss his stance on national anthem demonstrations to raise awareness of police brutality, social injustice and racial inequality. According to Doocy, Jones had been told by the NFL to stop talking about his feelings on the matter.

That’s probably a good idea since Jones is a vocal proponent of making athletes comply and the NFL and NFL Players Association are trying to work out an agreement with the first preseason game Thursday and the regular season bearing down Sept. 6.

Jones has done plenty of talking about the anthem issue since training camp opened in Oxnard, Calif., and last week he announced that Cowboys players would be required to stand for the anthem and would not be allowed to remain in the locker room. “As far as the Dallas Cowboys, you know where I stand, the team knows where I stand,” Jones said, adding (via ESPN), “Our policy is you stand during the anthem, toe on the line.”

Although Jones later added that Trump’s “interest in what we’re doing is problematic,” the president offered his support for Jones, one of the NFL owners taking a hard line on the issue, in a tweet: “Way to go Jerry. This is what the league should do!”

Stephen Jones, his son and the Cowboys’ executive vice president, took his father’s position to another level, saying players should stand on the sideline “if they want to be a Dallas Cowboy.”

“We certainly are supportive of them when they have their personal issues or their personal things that they want to pursue,” Stephen Jones said. “And we’ll help them pursue them on Tuesdays. But when you’re wearing the Dallas Cowboy uniform and a Dallas Cowboy helmet and you’re working for the Dallas Cowboys, you check the ‘I’ and the ‘me’ at the door and you’re a part of a team.”

Meanwhile, the NFL and the NFL Players Association are working to resolve a policy owners approved in May, one that empowers the league to fine a team if a player protests during the anthem. It was up to each team whether players would be disciplined, and the new policy gave players the option of staying in the locker room. Previously, players were required to be on the field, but the rule did not require them to stand. The union filed a grievance over the new policy and both sides agreed earlier this month to put implementation of the policy and the grievance on hold while trying to work out a resolution.

In the interim, Jones’s comments have angered some players. Richard Sherman of the San Francisco 49ers was asked about Jones’s “toe on the line” position. “The owner of the Dallas Cowboys with the old plantation mentality,” Sherman said. “What did you expect?” The Philadelphia Eagles’ Malcolm Jenkins called Jones “a bully” last week.

Read more from The Post:

Steelers owner Art Rooney says ‘there’s common ground to be found’ on anthem policy

Former Cowboys WR Dez Bryant spills his feelings for his 3.49 million Twitter followers

Dolphins threaten suspension for anthem protests until league and union resolve policy