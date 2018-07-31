Samantha and Christian Ponder’s infant daughter is recovering after a “series of terrifying and sudden events” required that she have emergency surgery last week, Samantha Ponder wrote Monday.

Ponder, host of ESPN’s “Sunday NFL Countdown,” told the story on Instagram, writing that Price Ponder, whose birth had been announced July 21, was taken last week to Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, where a surgery took place in the middle of the night. She did not disclose details of what caused the emergency.

“I often struggle with social media,” she wrote. “How do I accurately show what my life off of TV is like without appearing to either complain when reality is hard or brag when reality is pleasant? How can I simultaneously be compassionate and relatable to the hurting, but also encouraging and hopeful to people looking for positivity? My tendency to over analyze these decisions makes this post a little scary for me. I know I risk looking like I’m asking for sympathy or even pity. I’m abundantly aware of the undeserved goodness of God I’ve experienced early in life. Especially when it comes to the health of my children and loved ones.

“Last week, that changed in an instant.”

The Ponders — Samantha and her husband, Christian, the former NFL quarterback — were terrified and worried, she wrote, and had only “blubbering, fearful questions” for the medical staff in the middle of the night.

“We were short on time and frankly, in shock,” she wrote. “Thanks to the incredible surgical team @mountsinainyc and their skill and decisiveness, our precious girl made it. They treated her like their own, and answered all our blubbering fearful questions. Her recovery in the #NICU was nothing short of miraculous for a tiny body that had just undergone such trauma.”

So thankful. 🎀 A post shared by Sam Ponder (@samanthaponder) on Jul 21, 2018 at 11:46am PDT

Now Price Ponder is home with her sister and brother, with Samantha writing that she is “back to holding and singing (terribly) to this special girl. Thanks for loving and supporting our family in the good times and bad.”

