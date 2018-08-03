

Johnny Manziel slaps the turf in frustration after throwing an interception. (Paul Chiasson / The Canadian Press via AP)

Johnny Manziel made his first football start since 2015 on Friday night, but Johnny Football made only fleeting appearances for the Montreal Alouettes, replaced by a guy whose frustrations were apparent in a four-interception first half.

Manziel took the field for the Canadian Football League’s worst team after only four practices and the combination of his rust, his lack of familiarity with the Alouettes’ playbook and the team’s poor play was painfully apparent. For the first time in his career, he was intercepted four times and Montreal trailed his former team, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, 38-3 at halftime. Those interceptions left him alternately throwing his helmet and slapping the ground in frustration.

For a Friday night in August, there was plenty of social media note taken of Manziel’s appearance, with too many comments to mention containing the letters “LOL.”

Johnny Manziel and Nathan Peterman pic.twitter.com/qC46pgRcuy — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 4, 2018

But there was more to it than that. There were flickers of the scrambling quarterback who was so electrifying when he won the Heisman in 2012, but little he could accomplish with so much rust and so little familiarity with his new teammates in his first regular-season football game since Dec. 27, 2015, with the Cleveland Browns.

Johnny Manziel gets picked off on the first drive of his CFL debut. pic.twitter.com/Vnzz0GEa3w — ESPN (@espn) August 4, 2018

“I’m going to go out and throw the s — out of the ball, there is no doubt about that,” Manziel, who was traded to Montreal on July 23, had said on the Comeback SZN podcast. “I sat down all [last] weekend with the coaches and put in some things that I feel like, ‘Hey, this is what I did at [Texas] A&M, this is what I felt like in Cleveland we had in our playbook that I liked. These are things that I’ve repped a lot in the past. . . . We put some stuff in that I felt like I knew and I’ve repped a lot in the past.”

It was a great idea, in theory.

“He can definitely make plays, but he’s got to be smart with the football,” Coach Mike Sherman said at halftime (via ESPN). “A few of the interceptions were tipped balls off two other defenders, but we’ve got to be smart with the football.”

Rough debut for Johnny Manziel.



Manziel's 4 interceptions are the most in a CFL game this season.



How often does something like this happen in the NFL?



Nathan Peterman is the only QB to throw 4 Int in the 1st half over the last 10 seasons.



That's it. pic.twitter.com/oWHs0I8Pc4 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 4, 2018

Manziel was terrible in Cleveland after months of practices. I’m getting the peculiar feeling it’s not the practices. https://t.co/0ZvNEkwSUR — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) August 4, 2018

Johnny Manziel may be a teachable moment: the CFL is little, and it’s not the NFL. But it’s a real football league, and a hard place to succeed in. — Bruce Arthur (@bruce_arthur) August 4, 2018

Just saw Manziel's stats. Are there any football leagues north of Canada? — Eric Stangel (@EricStangel) August 4, 2018

How many pics you gonna throw tonight, Johnny Manziel? pic.twitter.com/bkQfpr4Y3J — McNeil (@Reflog_18) August 4, 2018

With the score 47-3 in favor of Hamilton in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter, Manziel was replaced under center by Vernon Adams Jr. Manziel completed 11 of 20 passes for 104 yards and the four picks against Jerry Glanville’s* defense in the 50-11 loss.

(*Yes, that Jerry Glanville, known for his still omnipresent shades, black clothes and for leaving tickets for Elvis during his time in the NFL.)

Read more from The Post:

After Urban Meyer says he followed appropriate protocol, former assistant Zach Smith denies allegation

Urban Meyer might not be long for his job if Ohio State follows its own playbook

Meet Ryan Day, the coach who is stepping in for Urban Meyer at Ohio State

Bob Evans Restaurants suspends partnership with Ohio State’s Urban Meyer