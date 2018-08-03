It’s called “Mississippi’s Giant Houseparty,” and this year, the Neshoba County Fair included a guest as famous as any musical acts or politician.

Peyton Manning and his family stayed in one of the more than 600 cabins on the fairgrounds. So did Elizabeth Jackson of the Animal Rescue Fund of Mississippi, who found a puppy that was being mistreated. The 10-week old pup was being kept in a garbage bag or tied up too tight around her neck, according to a Facebook post from the foundation.

So Jackson scooped up the dog, which was suffering from fleas and intestinal parasites, and took her to a veterinarian. When she returned healthy to the fairgrounds, she met the Manning family.

“ADOPTED,” the foundation gushed on Facebook. “She is now a Manning and will live life large with this superstar family.”

Now, let’s all look at picture of the Manning family and their adorable pup.

(Pippa posting)This week whilst at the Neshoba County Fair on vacation, we rescued a tiny, two pound puppy, from one… Posted by Animal Rescue Fund of MS (ARF) on Wednesday, August 1, 2018

