

Ray Lewis says he got his emotions under control during his Hall of Fame speech rehearsal. Sure. (Gail Burton/Associated Press)

During Thursday night’s NFL preseason lid-lifter, NFL Hall of Famer Cris Carter appeared to give Ray Lewis some pointers ahead of the Ravens linebacker’s enshrinement on Saturday night. Specifically, Carter was interested in how long Lewis’s speech was going to be.

Lewis: “22 minutes.”

Carter: “Live TV, that means 30.”

Lewis: “I practiced it live.”

Carter: “There’s nothing like being here, man. When they open that thing up: That’s not live!”

Lewis: “Twenty-five max, and that’s pushing it.”

Carter: “Okay then, tell me something: In your rehearsal, you didn’t cry?”

Lewis: “Yes I did. I went there.”

Anyway, one has to think Carter’s 30-minute estimate is more likely considering Lewis couldn’t even walk onto the playing field in less than, what, 18 minutes? But a half-hour still falls a couple minutes short of what is believed to be the all-time Pro Football Hall of Fame record: Brett Favre’s unscripted 2016 speech that ran a patience-trying 36 minutes 28 seconds and eclipsed Michael Strahan 34-minute oration from two years earlier.

Saturday’s Hall of Fame ceremony starts at 7 p.m. (ESPN, NFL Network) and — with seven inductees on hand — seems likely to end sometime around rush hour on Monday. But hey, they’re skipping over Terrell Owens so everyone gets a share of his time.

