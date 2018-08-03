Tom Brady turned 41 on Friday and, to celebrate at training camp, the Patriots apparently wanted a subtle reminder of the quarterback’s importance to the team.

Nailed it.

Yes, there is a giant birthday cake at #PatsCamp today. pic.twitter.com/OwqJYOzbQu — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 3, 2018

Given Brady’s much-discussed diet, which steers him away from sugar, refined carbohydrates and dairy — a.k.a. the delicious building blocks of most cakes — Brady seems unlikely to partake in anything more than a small nibble of this cake, which will serve 5,000 fans, per ESPN’s Mike Reiss. Unless, that is, it was made by New England bakery chain Cupcake Charlie’s, which last year for Brady’s birthday created spiced avocado and zucchini cupcakes with chili-lime cream cheese frosting, which sound like the worst “Chopped” ever. It also created a special six-pack of cupcakes specifically for Brady. They were gluten free, soy free and refined-sugar free. Yum.

The Patriots also made a giant, terrifying Tom Brady out of balloons — they’re all about inflation these days, apparently — and constructed seriously large birthday cards that fans can sign.

No birthday is complete without balloons and giant birthday ‘cards’. #PatsCamp pic.twitter.com/h1fXn96PYt — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 3, 2018

