

Urban Meyer autographs a hat at the Big Ten media days in Chicago, last week. (Annie Rice/AP)

Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer released a statement Friday afternoon, in response to allegations that he knew of a 2015 domestic abuse case involving former assistant Zach Smith and his wife, Courtney, despite claiming otherwise at last week’s Big Ten media days.

Meyer, who was placed on paid administrative leave by the university Wednesday, said in the statement that he has “always followed proper reporting protocols and procedures when I have learned of an incident involving a student-athlete, coach or member of our staff by elevating the issues to the proper channels. And I did so regarding the Zach Smith incident in 2015.” Regarding his denial last week of having any knowledge in 2015 of Smith’s alleged abuse, Meyer said, “I was not adequately prepared to discuss these sensitive personnel issues with the media, and I apologize for the way I handled those questions.”

Ohio State announced Thursday night the formation of a special, independent six-person group that will conduct an investigation into Meyer. Per ESPN, the six people will be made up of three members of the university’s board of trustees and three not affiliated with the university. Ohio State also relayed that it will have no media availability with players or coaches “until further notice,” as the investigation goes on.

