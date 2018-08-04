

Ray Lewis delivers his speech during Saturday night’s induction ceremony at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. (Ron Schwane/AP)

Ray Lewis entered the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, treating the spectators at Canton’s Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium to a fiery sermon on faith and leadership.

Speaking through a portable microphone he wore around his ear, pacing around the stage and sweating through his new golden jacket, the Baltimore Ravens’ legendary linebacker spoke of “teaching our nation to love again” while thanking his mother, siblings and friends from a challenging upbringing in Lakeland, Fla.

“They would ask me all the time, ‘who was your sports hero growing up?’ ” Lewis bellowed. “My momma!”

He told a story of one of his final years of high school, when his mother moved their family from Lakeland to Tennessee. Lewis begged to move back to Lakeland, and his mother handed him a $39 Greyhound bus ticket and $20 worth of food stamps.

“Momma, we made it,” Lewis said. “The Hall of Fame.”

Lewis’s remarks took a political turn toward the end of his 33-minute monologue, when he called on Hall of Famers and other former football players to help tackle the nation’s challenges.

[Ray Lewis says Hall of Fame speech will be ’22 minutes . . . 25 max.’ Take the over.]

“It’s gotta be us and it’s gotta start right now,” he said. “Our country needs real leaders. We can go from being legends to building a legacy bigger than football, bigger than sports.”

Later in the speech, he asked, “How about stopping our kids from dying in schools? Can we please put prayer back in schools?” He also asked about solutions to sex trafficking and “medicine for our neighbors.”

“The answer is simple. The answer is love,” he said. “Think what we can do if we work together as a country.”

Lewis headlined a star-studded class that also included safety Brian Dawkins, wide receiver Randy Moss, linebacker Brian Urlacher, wide receiver Terrell Owens, offensive lineman Jerry Kramer, linebacker Robert Brazile and executive Bobby Beathard. Owens celebrated in a separate ceremony at his alma mater, University of Tennessee-Chattanooga.

[Terrell Owens — unique, defiant and maybe self-defeating — inducts himself into the Hall of Fame]

Here are other highlights from the rest of the night’s induction ceremonies:

Randy Moss

One of the most imposing wide receiver’s ever, Moss had plenty of people and places to thank, including Patriots Coach Bill Belichick.

Belichick and Kraft surprised Randy Moss with a visit to Canton #PFHOF18 pic.twitter.com/wqO4Bvr6tI — Cris Carter (@criscarter80) August 5, 2018

Moss didn’t forget where he came from.

Brian Dawkins

The Eagles great had a heartfelt present for his wife: her own “gold jacket.”

He also nearly teared up thanking his former defensive coordinator, Emmitt Thomas.

Dawkins also made a pretty awesome entrance.

Brian Urlacher

The Chicago legend’s speech was made with the same seriousness with which he treated game days.

And he admired his formerly shaved head.

Jerry Kramer

The Packers legend had a great story to share about past teammates.

Bobby Beathard

Country music star Tucker Beathard, Bobby’s grandson, wrote a special song to celebrate his grandfather’s enshrinement.

.@TuckerBeathard, the grandson of Class of 2018 Hall of Famer Bobby Beathard, created a special tribute to his grandfather with this song to commemorate his enshrinement into the Hall this year. #PFHOF18



Click for full song: https://t.co/Z8IRHANY2c pic.twitter.com/jwCIBqBFpW — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) August 3, 2018

[Bobby Beathard’s five greatest moves as general manager of the Redskins]

Robert Brazile

The Houston Oilers’ legendary linebacker’s 86 year-old father helped unveil his son’s bust.

Oilers LB Robert Brazile got his gold jacket last night from his 86-year old father. Tonight, the two of them unveiled his @ProFootballHOF bust. Dr. Doom says he's finally home. #LuvYaBlue #PFHOF18 pic.twitter.com/ieGWlYCmMi — Adam Wexler (@KPRC2AdamW) August 5, 2018

Brazile also had some special words for his alma mater, Jackson State.

Read more on the NFL:

The Titans wanted to sign Eric Reid. Then three of his flights got canceled.

Johnny Manziel hype turns to disappointment thanks to four interceptions in CFL debut

Vikings safety wears hat that says ‘Make Football Violent Again’ to practice