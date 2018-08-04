

Eric Reid, kneeling with Colin Kaepernick before a 49ers game in 2016. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press)

It’s been tough sledding for Eric Reid, who is still in search of a new NFL home. The former 49ers safety remains unsigned into the preseason and has a collusion grievance pending against the league, accusing owners of blackballing him since he knelt with Colin Kaepernick during the national anthem.

Now, a stroke of bad luck has kept him off a roster.

The Tennessee Titans were on the hunt for a new strong safety after Johnathan Cyprien tore his anterior cruciate ligament on Thursday. The team landed on two options: Reid and former Saints safety Kenny Vaccaro. Vaccaro worked out for the Titans on Friday. Reid was set to come to Nashville to meet with team officials.

And then airline woes struck. Reid had three separate flights from New Jersey to Tennessee canceled, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

So the Titans signed Vaccaro, instead, and added Jason Thompson as an insurance policy. And Reid remains unsigned, likely still in New Jersey.

