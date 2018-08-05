Phil Mickelson is doing his goofy Dad dance at the WGC Bridgestone tourney

There have been times over Phil Mickelson’s career when it was fair to ask, “Phil, what were you thinking?”
Like with that sextuple bogey at the U.S. Open. But that question may never had as much resonance as it did last week when his ad for Mizzen + Main shirts landed and the world saw him movin’ and groovin’ like a dad. A dad boss. A dimpled, flirtatious, hip-swiveling, Worming dad boss with zero flips to give.
And yet it was so utterly watchable — for anyone who doesn’t call Phil “Dad.”
It shook up his fellow golfers, with Tommy Fleetwood confessing he had bought a bunch of the “moisture-wicking” shirts and Rory McIlroy chipping in, “It’s typical Phil. It’s why we love him.”
“They showed some of the videos they had done with Tim Tebow and J.J. Watt and they said, ‘We have this idea about dancing,’ ” Mickelson, the 48-year-old father of three, told reporters Thursday (via the Golf Channel). “Obviously, it’s not the thing I’m most comfortable doing. But then [Mickelson’s wife] Amy said, ‘You should just tell them that you know how to do The Worm.’ So after she said that, it was over, we were doing it.”
This is why you never admit you know how to do The Worm.
“It was a lot for me to get even just that much out of me. It looks pretty benign, but it wasn’t easy,” he said. “I’ve kind of always laughed at myself, you know, since Day 1. I’ve not ever taken myself too seriously and this is kind of obvious with that because it’s certainly outside my comfort zone.”
And it offered Mickelson, well out of contention in the final round of the WGC Bridgestone tournament, the perfect excuse to boogie a bit on the Firestone course.
