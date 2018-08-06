

When the Browns recently traded wide receiver Corey Coleman to the Bills, that prompted some speculation that Cleveland might follow it up by signing noted free agent Dez Bryant. But what if the Browns were really clearing a spot for … Odell Beckham Jr.?

Okay, that’s putting the cart well ahead of the horse, but the longer Beckham goes without a contract extension from the Giants, the more they will have reason to consider getting something in exchange for him before he possibly walks next year in free agency. And now we know that one of the NFL’s biggest stars wouldn’t mind taking his act to Cleveland, at least according to Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry.

“He definitely would be [up for it],” Landry said Monday to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “He would be.”

Landry would be in position to have some insight into Beckham’s mind-set seeing as how the two receivers played together at LSU and have remained good friends. They also train together frequently in the offseason and will square off Thursday in a preseason game, giving Landry a chance to further discuss his pal’s NFL future.

“We’ve had talks,” Landry said with a smile, “but at the end of the day, I want him to be happy. I want him to get what he deserves and you can’t put nothing on that regardless of where it’s at.”

Of a scenario in which the Coleman trade does indeed lead to Cleveland landing Beckham, he added, “If things like that are able to happen and the team can make it happen, then why not?”

Landry, who joined Beckham in entering the NFL in the 2014 draft, knows a thing or two about winding up with the Browns after being a prolific receiver for a team that chose to trade him rather than give him a contract extension. That’s exactly what happened in March, when the Dolphins, after placing the franchise tag on Landry, dealt him to Cleveland, which subsequently gave him a five-year, $75 million extension.

Landry wasted no time at that point in beginning to recruit Beckham. “Come to the Browns,” he tweeted at Beckham in late March, exhorting his new team to “reunite me with my brother.”

As a first-round pick in 2014 — Landry was drafted in the second — Beckham was eligible to have a fifth-year option picked up last year by the Giants. The team made that no-brainer move but since then has been reckoning with his contract demands. Beckham has said in the past that he wants to be the highest-paid player in the NFL, which would mean a star quarterback-level annual payout of at least $30 million.

That kind of claim, though, was made before a fractured ankle ended Beckham’s 2017 season after he played just four games. He had gotten off to one of the best starts for a wide receiver in NFL history, but the injury dented his case for absolute top dollar and the Giants, who have appeared at times exasperated by some of Beckham’s on- and off-field antics, may be intent on playing hardball in contract talks.

ESPN’s Josina Anderson reported Monday that her “understanding is that the Giants are valuing Odell Beckham at a total average per year below Sammy Watkins,” whose new contract with the Chiefs is set to pay him an average of $16 million over three years. In terms of average annual compensation, that makes Watkins the fifth-highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL (per Spotrac) — just ahead of Landry — and those numbers would seem to fall far short of what Beckham is looking for.

Of course, that could just be a starting point in negotiations that may well end with Beckham agreeing to a deal that keeps him in Giants blue for years to come. The 25-year-old declared himself “optimistic” Saturday about how those talks would go, saying, “They’ll get it done when they get it done. … It’ll all work itself out. Life always does.”

Anderson, though, reported Monday that, after “face-to-face meetings” last week failed to bridge the apparent disagreement on “Beckham’s true market value,” his agent “is no longer in town.”

Could that impasse end with Beckham moving to a new town? Landry would clearly be delighted to see that happen, particularly if the fresh start comes in Cleveland.

