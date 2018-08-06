

As you perhaps have heard, the Cleveland Browns are not a good football team. There are numerous reasons why this is the case, but near the top of the list is the franchise’s utter inability to choose good players with their selections in the early portion of the draft, a place it often finds itself thanks to its previously mentioned badness. That trend continued over the weekend with news that the Browns have traded Corey Coleman, the No. 15 pick in the 2016 draft, to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for a seventh-round pick in 2020 (the NFL equivalent to a handful of magic beans). The first draft pick made by former GM Sashi Brown, who oversaw a team that won exactly one game over his brief tenure, Coleman broke his right hand in each of his first two seasons and had a total of 56 receptions for 718 yards and five touchdowns in 19 games, 18 of them as a starter. The Browns originally had the No. 2 pick in the 2016 draft, but they traded it to Philadelphia, which took Carson Wentz and now is a Super Bowl champion.

It was another bad pick for a team that’s lousy with them. ESPN’s Field Yates counts the ways:

Browns 1st rounders, 2012-2016:



Trent Richardson: traded in 1 yr

Brandon Weeden: cut in 2 yrs

Barkevious Mingo: traded in 3 yrs

Justin Gilbert: traded in 2 yrs

Johnny Manziel: cut in 2 yrs

Danny Shelton: traded in 3 yrs

Cam Erving: traded in 2 yrs

Corey Coleman: traded in 2 yrs — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 6, 2018

You can also add defensive tackle Phil Taylor, the Browns’ first-round pick in 2011, to that list. He lasted four years before the Browns cut him, and he never played another down of NFL football. Add it all up, and none of Cleveland’s last nine first-round picks have made it to their fifth-year option season. Not one. You have to go back to Joe Haden in 2010 to find a productive Browns first-round pick.

Browns GM John Dorsey summed up the Sashi Brown era succinctly just days after replacing him in December, saying the previous regime “didn’t get real players.” He later tried to walk that back by saying he was “not a professional wordsmith,” but his personnel moves of late seem to suggest that he still believes it. Dorsey has now traded six players since he took over: Coleman, quarterbacks DeShone Kizer, Cody Kessler and Kevin Hogan, defensive tackle Danny Shelton and cornerback Jason McCourty. He also traded for quarterback Tyrod Taylor and used the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft on Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield and the No. 4 pick on Ohio State cornerback Denzel Ward, the two players now tasked with breaking the Browns’ first-round jinx.

